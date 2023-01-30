'Snowfall' Trends on Twitter as people Share Pics and Videos of Snow-clad Mountains

No one’s unmindful of the extreme chilly conditions that have grappled most states in North India. Just when the chilly days subsided a bit and the sun was shining bright, things changed too soon and snowfall took over the northern part of India. This morning, Kashmir valley was cut off from the outside world as all flights from Srinagar airport got cancelled. Also, the national highway was shut off due to heavy snowfall. The MeT office has indicated that adverse weather would continue during the next 12 hours.

Amid the unbearable cold situation, ‘Snowfall’ started trending on micro-blogging site Twitter and people from various parts of North India shared videos and images.

Finally it feels like we're in Kashmir. Otherwise it seemed we're in Bihar or West Bengal.#snowfall pic.twitter.com/X0LUUbWJsg— Khamosh (@khamosh___) January 30, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Delhi went past the minimum temperature limit and recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius, Churu in Rajasthan froze at 0°C and Madhya Pradesh’s Nowgong shivered at 0.5 degree Celsius. It seems like the situation wouldn’t be any better in the next few days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cold to ‘severe’ cold wave conditions that would persist in North India.

The internet got its own way of dealing with such extreme weather conditions and ‘warm-up’ the situations online. No, it was not the memes, but an exciting way to ‘de-cold’ the chilly temperatures in several Indian cities! Twitter user, @sagarcasm, had a ‘cool’ take on the winters of multiple places as he tweaked their names and made them resonate with their respective shivering conditions. Several tweets on his “How cold is it?” thread tagged Kolkata as ‘Coldkata’, Dehradun as ‘Kohradun, Chambal in Rajasthan as ‘Kambal’, Indore as ‘Stay Indoor’, Gujarat’s Baroda as ‘Barfoda’, Chandigarh as ‘Thandigarh’ and so on.

