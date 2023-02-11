'So Done': Influencer Gets Email Asking For 'Hookup Services', Internet Disgusted

It is sad to see what women have to go through on a day to day basis. In a imilar instance, Twitter user Dhruvi Parmar took to the micro-blogging site and shared a horrifying experience that she had to go through. Sharing a screenshot of an email that she has received. “How characterless you must be to email someone this. I’M SO DONE," she wrote as she shared the image. In the email, a person can be seen asking if she provides “personal services" like hookup. He also mentioned that he is a fan of her work and “boldness on Instagram."

The man also asked about the service prices. “With no intention to hurt you in any way, I just wanted to know whether you give this services or not," he wrote. The screenshot has now gone viral. Have a look:

How characterless you must be to email someone this. I'M SO DONE. pic.twitter.com/0duz1ScXoO— dhruviii (@dhruviiiparmar) February 9, 2023

This has caused widespread anger online. “I’m so sorry you had to go through this. Just wanted to let you know that this is a punishable offence and you can file an online complaint at http://cybercrime.gov.in .The complaint will be forwarded to your nearest police station for further action. Please take care," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is the nicest way that he could have said this tho. Like some of the influencers of today are actually into this stuff so you never know, bud just gave it a shot."

People out there are so sick! https://t.co/KktVI8G1g3— I have not sb you😭 (@veeeheree) February 11, 2023

He literally could have just asked her out. https://t.co/DSwtszqmHV— Morni (@JangalonKiMorni) February 10, 2023

You should share his freaking email address. We will give this back to him for sure 😡— Stuti (@stutiraii) February 9, 2023

This is very common in Gujarat. My Influencer friend gets many such requests from gujju men in the garb of collabs— 💗 Chalu Girl 💗 (@aceycurly) February 9, 2023

