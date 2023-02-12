'So Precious': Man Finds Love Letter From Person Who Occupied the Room Before Him and Internet is in Awe

A love letter is the purest form of communication of your thoughts to your partner. Taking to Twitter, a user named Omkar Khandekar shared an image of a love letter. Nobody knows who wrote it and for whom. Omkar found the letter while cleaning his room and says that it belongs to the person who occupied the place before him. He has hidden the name of the person mentioned on the letter for privacy purposes. “Found a love letter while cleaning my room today, belonging to the person who occupied this place before me," read the caption.

The letter expresses how “blessed" the partner feels to be with his other half. Have a look:

Found a love letter while cleaning my room today, belonging to the person who occupied this place before me. :') pic.twitter.com/MkHlsSLFbc— Omkar Khandekar (@KhandekarOmkar) February 11, 2023

Since uploaded, the post has gone viral. It has garnered over 90K views. “incredible. You should make it your life’s mission to get this delivered to its intended recipient. What if it was never sent ?" wrote a Twitter user. To this, Omkar said, “I love how you see it. 🙂 I found it deep inside a drawer and thought it was left behind on purpose. Maybe M and E ended, maybe that’s why E moved out. He couldn’t Eternal Sunshine all memories, so he decided to bin the bookmarks."

Another person wrote, “Omg! THIS should be made into a ‘Satyajit Ray’ style movie. You finding the letter…on a quest to find E/M…uncovering the true story…relating it to some deep deep life lessons that you apply to your life and then LIFE MOVES ON. Ohh! This is magical to even visualise."

Here are a few responses:

I cant.. this is so out of a novel https://t.co/Q4DYjXxjYT— Dhruv (@valiant_whiskey) February 12, 2023

There is something heart meltingly beautiful about hand written letters https://t.co/NfgDOAkvxC— Priya (@tripsiegypsie) February 12, 2023

What if the person who wrote this letter never really sent it? https://t.co/CzGcsxbotS— Soumya Pandey (@soumya__pandey) February 12, 2023

OTT movie plot https://t.co/AeVMdHlC1R— Alpesh Patel (@alpeshtwitting) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, a survey found out that ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, could be helping many people write their love letters on Valentine’s Day 2023. The AI tool has been in the headlines for different reasons of late. From clearing medical exams to helping students complete their assignments and dishing out new recipes, ChatGPT seems to be doing all.

The number was even higher in the case of Indian men as 62 per cent of the respondents suggested that they were planning to write love letters using ChatGPT. Titled Modern Love research report, the survey has been conducted with 5,000 participants across nine countries - United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico. The survey questions focused on how AI and the internet are changing love and relationships.

