Social Network Trends Are Determining the Latest Fast Food Launches

Take the veggies from a fajita, slip them into a quesadilla with extra cheese. This order, placed by an American influencer at fast food outlet Chipotle, generated such a viral following on TikTok that consumers rushed to their local Chipotle to try this customization. In the face of the hack’s popularity, the American fast-food chain has even decided to adapt its menu.

McDonald’s France replacing the potatoes in its French fries with vegetables for a special operation, the release of the BigMac sauce on its own as a standalone grocery store item … In general, it’s innovations created by fast food chains themselves that generated buzz on social networks. TikTok and Instagram have become essential links in the communications strategies of burger giants, and for any restaurant owner hoping to boost visibility. In 2021, a US survey even found that one in three people have ordered food specifically to post a picture of it on social media, not necessarily eat it.

While a new trend on social media often follows a new menu offering, the influence of some internet users can be so powerful that fast-food chains find themselves developing new sandwiches for their menu based on consumer hacks. In this case, Chipotle took notice of a viral video by a TikToker followed by nearly three million people, @alexisfrost. On December 21, the influencer, who shows off all her fast food orders before devouring them for the camera, showed off a customized quesadilla order for which she had asked staff to fill it with vegetables normally used to prepare a fajita, all generously coated with cheese.

