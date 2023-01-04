Some Facts About China That Its Govt Does Not Want You To Know

China is one of the fastest growing economies of the world and holds some prestigious positions like being one of the five permanent members of the United Nations. It is also one of the nuclear powers of the world. However, deep inside, buried under all the grandeur, China has some dark secrets that most commoners back here at home have no clue about.

And no, we are not talking about conspiracy theories behind the origin of the coronavirus. These are statistical open fathomable secrets which can be easily validated with some internet research. We are listing down some of them for you to know our neighbour better.

China may be a fast-growing economy, but the poverty and hunger in the rural parts of this country is often swept under the table. According to the World Bank report, 100 million Chinese people are living a destitute life and their income is less than Rs.82/day.

China is known for its strict penal law, but when it comes to capital punishment, ruthless executions by shooting and lethal injection are permissible. Apart from this, 4 times more death sentences are handed out in China than the rest of the world.

High levels of pollution in the country from rapid development and industrialization have compelled citizens to wear a mask at all times.

There is limited freedom of expression in China. About 3000 websites have been blocked under the internal censorship policy. People can visit only those websites which have been decided for them.

Do you know that the world’s largest empty mall is in China? Despite having a sizeable number of laborers, complexes are lying vacant in this country. An increasingly worrisome domestic issue is the record number of empty homes and urban developments in China, which currently stands at over 50 million units and is growing. These so-called “ghost cities" have produced a property bubble emblematic of decades of Chinese expansion, but also unrest.

China’s Shanxi province is known for its porous soil. People live in this area by digging caves instead of houses. According

to the United Nations Human Settlement Program, 35 million people of in this province dwell in caves even in the 21st century.

Because of how poorly maintained China’s drainage system is, the sewage-tainted water here has a serious negative impact on people’s health. Approximately half of China’s population lacks access to clean water, according to estimates.

