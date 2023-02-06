CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Someone Gave Logan Paul-KSI's 'Prime' Ad a 'Thirsty' Edit and It Got Them 30M 'Free' Views

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 15:29 IST

International

Someone gave a thirsty edit to Logan Paul-KSI's Prime ad. (Credits: Twitter/@LoganPaul)

Logan Paul and KSI's drink 'Prime' got a 'thirsty' edit for its ad and apparently the anonymous 'artist' has brought them 30 million free views.

Someone Photoshopped Logan Paul and KSI’s photos with bottles of their drink ‘Prime’ and got them 30 million free views. In the original photo, Logan Paul and KSI are standing next to each other with the bottles, and in the Photoshopped version, the positions were messed around with to put them in a sexually suggestive pose. “Someone photoshopped this & got Prime 30M views of free promo, we owe you," Logan wrote in a tweet.

PRIME Hydration was launched in January 2022 and it is currently the official sports drink of the UFC, as per a Sportskeeda report.

Well, the power of thirst (pun intended) is not to be underestimated. Recently, when YouTuber Markiplier’s “tasteful nudes" went live, the OnlyFans website ended up crashing. After the crash, Markiplier tweeted, “…really guys?" with a screengrab showing the page for his nudes was not accessible.

Markiplier had said he would start an OnlyFans account if his fans met certain conditions set by him. The YouTuber, who has 33.8 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform, said he would start his account on the adult website for charity purposes. The initiative followed his success with the calendar project in 2018, all proceeds of which he reportedly donated to Cancer Research Institute.

first published:February 06, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated:February 06, 2023, 15:29 IST
