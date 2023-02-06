Someone Photoshopped Logan Paul and KSI’s photos with bottles of their drink ‘Prime’ and got them 30 million free views. In the original photo, Logan Paul and KSI are standing next to each other with the bottles, and in the Photoshopped version, the positions were messed around with to put them in a sexually suggestive pose. “Someone photoshopped this & got Prime 30M views of free promo, we owe you," Logan wrote in a tweet.

PRIME Hydration was launched in January 2022 and it is currently the official sports drink of the UFC, as per a Sportskeeda report.

Someone photoshopped this & got Prime 30M views of free promo, we owe you pic.twitter.com/bF0l4YESw1— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 5, 2023

