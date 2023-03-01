A video of a father-son duo displaying some incredible knife skills as they chop the tomato pieces has gone viral. The heartwarming moment between the proud father and his son is making the internet fall in love with them. The viral video has been shared by the Twitter user Vala Afshar and the users were bowled over by the duo’s knife skills. The man has been identified as Abdullah Apuhan, who runs a restaurant in Turkey, while his son is named Abdussamed.

Now, the video, which shows the father teaching his son how to chop vegetables quickly, is winning hearts on social media. In the clip, the father could be seen beaming with joy as his son replicated his father’s prowess in the kitchen. The duo has now taken the internet by storm with their culinary skills.

The viral footage shows his son Abdussamed wearing an apron as he watches his father’s precise technique in the kitchen. The aspiring chef doesn’t let us down, either; he handles the knife with ease and chops the tomato pieces effortlessly. The caption of the video reads, “Do not just buy your children what you never had, teach them what you never knew."

Check out the video here

Do not just buy your children what you never had, teach them what you never knew.pic.twitter.com/y5uytlrCS3— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 28, 2023

It didn’t take long for people to express their happiness at watching the young chef continue in his father’s footsteps.

So far, the video has garnered over 90.6 K views. Several social media users have filled in the comment section. One user wrote, “That smile, that proud dad smile is everything." Another user commented, “Look at the father’s adoring smile at his young son executing his newly learned skill. Love it!! #GenerationalWealth." The third user commented, “Your posts always shout out the most important lessons humanity appears to have lost most of the time." One social media user also wrote, “Strong men create strong fathers."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here