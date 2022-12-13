Son Surprises Father With His Dream Bike, Unexpected Birthday Gift Leaves Him in Tears

Parents have always been the epitome of love and sacrifice. Things they do for their children’s happiness cannot be put into words. Be it their children’s birthday or any other important occasion, they never fail to celebrate it with all the gifts and surprises arranged for them in advance. This time, a man reciprocated the parents’ love by giving a wonderful surprise to his father on his 59th birthday. He got him the most unexpected birthday gift, his ‘dream bike’ that left him teary-eyed.

In the video shared by an Instagram user, Ujwal Sidnag, he could be seen surprising his dad with something precious on the occasion of his birthday. While he seemed confused in the beginning, the moment he realised that his son got him the motorcycle that he’s been longing for the longest time, the father was left speechless. He gave his son a tight hug as his eyes gleamed with pride and elation. The way he looked at the bike, one could realise what it looks like when ‘dreams turn into reality’.

The boy took to social media to explain how he ended up choosing the perfect gift for his father. He wrote, “My dad always used to love my grandpa’s bike which was returned back to the department as my grandpa was Sub inspector…Until last year I had no idea how much he loved this bike when we randomly just visited the showroom to just check with the price but my dad was like “We can’t afford this right now, it’s too expensive “. But that day I really saw the love for it as he was curiously asking all the questions to the representative their !!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by _ | (@usidbodypro)

He further added that the bike he saw in the showroom was the exact new version of the bike which he used to ride back in his days. The user also revealed how his father always supported him and let him pursue his passion, no matter what. “There is no words to express about you, you are my superman, supergod everything,” he remarked.

The video was shared on the photo-sharing platform on December 2. Since being shared, the clip amassed over 2 million views as netizens couldn’t stop admiring the son’s sweet gesture for his father.

“May you and your family stay happy as ever… your dad must’ve been proud!!! Need more people like you in this world who choose parents’ happiness,” wrote a user. Another IG user commented, “Every single boy dream probably… To make their father proud.”

