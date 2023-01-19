Sonam Bajwa Dismisses Rumours of Dating Shubhman Gill With a 'Sara' Tweet

Shubman Gill has been in the public eye after smashing a sublime double century against New Zealand in the first ODI and entered the record books. With this, he became the youngest player to score a double century. The 23-year-old Gill scored 208 runs out of India’s 349, an inning that was decorated with 19 boundaries and as many as 9 maximums. Not just this, but the buzz around his relationship status has also made headlines. He has been in the news for dating Sara Tendulkar, and recently Sara Ali Khan.

Amid all of these controversies, an image of the cricketer shaking hands with model Sonam Bajwa has gone viral on social media and attracted hilarious responses. Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Xavier Uncle’ took to the micro blogging platform and shared the image. He wrote, “reason behind gill’s back to back hundreds." The image raised questions if both of them were dating.

reason behind gill's back to back hundreds pic.twitter.com/KSbzstEuXy— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) January 18, 2023

However, seems like Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa had an apt response for the same. Retweeting the image, she wrote, “Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai."

Have a look:

Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai 😂 https://t.co/XNgLbQYPSq— Sonam Bajwa (@bajwasonam) January 19, 2023

The response has gone viral. “Shubh Shubh boliye!!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Toh sara ka sara sach kahan hai?."

Meanwhile, Gill achieved a noteable feat recently as he became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

As the rest of the world, including fans from Pakistan, lauded the fearless batting display put up by Shubman Gill against the Kiwis, some fans back home decided to take shots at Babar Azam by comparing the star Pakistan batter to young star Shubman Gill.

