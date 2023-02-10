Sonam Kapoor Defends Nepotism in Old Interview With Rajkummar Rao, Gets Slammed

The nepo baby debate is always a raging topic on the internet. It refers to people with one or both of their parents possessing significant privilege or connections is at the centre of the discussion. Nepotism is a topic which never goes out of fashion and is in the news every now and then. From Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, and Arjun Kapoor, almost every star kid has faced backlash as a part of this debate. This time Sonam Kapoor became the target after an old video of the actress resurfaced. In the video, the actress can be seen with actor Rajkummar Rao. The video, which is from 2015 is gaining traction on the internet, leaving people confused.

In the video, she asked Raj bout his opinion on nepotism. In the middle, she cuts him off and starts explaining how she faced problems as a star kids. She started talking about how she wanted to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she first entered the industry but her father did not know him so he told her to work with another director. In the vide, Raj seems to be extremely confused.

Here is the viral video:

“She was flaunting in richness. She was so mean to him. Small town girls are not girls or what, you were born in India then why do you expect an American role for yourself? He has done so many characters….but you Sonam hahaha okay whatever at least learn basic manners," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Counting the problematic things she said here: 1. “I’m the senior actor here". 2. “your sort of background"-uhm what. 3. “Actor like me". 4. “small town girl ahahahaha" 5. Can’t do it organically like you. 6. 5 years to get a role, followed by name dropping and self glorification. This woman is a class apart."

One Instagram user wrote, “I have never watched a Sonam Kapoor film except bhaag milkha. And I am so thankful for that to god right now."

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user named Zara Rahim shared an image of the greatest nepotism family in the world. She shared an image of the Bachchan family. In the image, you can see Amitabh Bachchan, with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has also held the title of Miss World. “the greatest nepotism family in the world," read the caption.

However, seems like netizens did not agree with this so much. They even schooled her for posting without having any prior knowledge. “Aishwarya rai is not a nepo baby omg she came from a middle-class south Indian family and worked her ass off to be successful. Also, she was well-known WAY before she married into #that family," wrote a Twitter user.

