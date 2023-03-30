Sonam Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled After Video of Old Performance From IIFA Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor often makes headlines. Sometimes it is because of the nepo kid debate, and other times it is because she is drawing flak for some reason. Now, a video of the actress which has gone viral shows her performance at the IIFA awards. It is a small clip and she is being brutally trolled for the same. In the video, Sonam can be seen performing on ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ which is a song from her own movie ‘Delhi-6’. The movie also starred Abhishek Bachchan.

Twitter user Vaibhav has uploaded the video on the micro blogging site with the caption, “5 year old me performing at school function." There are many who can be seen criticising the actress. Have a look at the video:

5 year old me performing at school function pic.twitter.com/ktHUGheVVj— Vaibhav (@Crazen_forever) March 28, 2023

“i wake up and thank God everyday for not making me at least this embarrassing," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Fardeen Khan or Sonam Kapoor - which one is the face of Bollywood nepotism? Tough pick." Here are a few responses:

Sonam dances exactly like me lol.Maximum use of hands and face and minimal footworkDo bare minimum to avoid any sort of accidents and injury to self and folks nearby https://t.co/EBGcWbyRhE — Kitaabi Keeda (@AlphaNaMila) March 30, 2023

The expression on Bipasha's face is pure gold https://t.co/MUaSrYlRKi— Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) March 30, 2023

Bipasha's face is everyth lmao https://t.co/x5blX9abrg— Jimianne / Wₑ'ᵣₑ ᵢₙ ₗₒᵥₑ wᵢₜₕ ₜₕᵢₛ cₐᵣₙᵢᵥₐₗ (@SHINeeHunnie) March 30, 2023

That look from Bipasha tells you everything https://t.co/V0eLKJZLb7— Angad Singh Khanna (@Angysingh_) March 30, 2023

the cut to bipasha's face has me crying https://t.co/HmTuUVueQ9— Niks (taylor's version) (@notevenNikita) March 29, 2023

Sonam has come a long way https://t.co/cWOZLgoI6p— Laylaaa (@laylaa_rrrr) March 29, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, the actress drew flak after an old interview of her went viral recently. In the video, the actress can be seen talking about the “importance of money." She says, “My mom always tells me, I don’t give too much weight to money is because I have always had it. I don’t know what it is not to have." She further adds, “I have never given too much importance to money. It is never about money."

