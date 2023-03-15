Sonam Kapoor Talks About Importance of Money in Viral Video, Gets Brutally Trolled

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is drawing flak on the internet after an old interview of her went viral recently. In the video, the actress can be seen talking about the “importance of money." She says, “My mom always tells me, I don’t give too much weight to money is because I have always had it. I don’t know what it is not to have." She further adds, “I have never given too much importance to money. It is never about money."

This conversation started when the actress confessed that she has dated people who are “on paper" not as well off as she is. After this conversation, the actress confesses how 65K is a big amount but then brags about how she gets more than it. “Don’t you see my outfit darling?" she asks a reporter. “im just a simple down to earth girl ya," read the sarcastic caption. Have a look:

The video, since uploaded, has gone viral with tons of views. People can be seen trolling Sonam Kapoor. One person wrote, “She’s got a point but she didn’t say it properly here. Basically she is telling the audience the reason she is egoistic, spoiled and has an attitude is because she has money," wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “How poor are you that the only thing you have is money?"

One Instagram user wrote, “I usually get very insecure about my intelligence when I see the people around me..Thank you Sonam kapoor for making me feel better. You’re a true Shero."

Meanwhile, earlier, another old video of the actress went viral. In the video, she asked Rajkumar Rao about his opinion on nepotism. In the middle, she cuts him off and starts explaining how she faced problems as a star kids. She started talking about how she wanted to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali when she first entered the industry but her father did not know him so he told her to work with another director. In the vide, Raj seems to be extremely confused.

