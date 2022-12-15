Sonu Sood and Khaby Lame Meet in Instagram Reel, Fans Hail 'Two Legends in One Frame'

Sonu Sood met TikTok sensation Khaby Lame and their Instagram Reel is going viral. The skit has no dialogue, as is the rule with Khaby’s content, but it has got people in splits anyway. In the video, Sonu Sood and Khaby Lame share a jug of juice. Sonu pours most of the juice into Khaby’s glass and takes very little for himself. Sonu’s glass has a straw but Khaby’s doesn’t. The latter tries to reach for Sonu’s glass several times and the actor stops him, assuming he wanted to generously take the glass with the lesser drink. The punchline was that Khaby was just trying to take the straw.

“Haha get all the juice!!!!" an Instagram user commented. “Colder than the ice in his glass," joked another. “Don’t touch my orange juice please!" another wrote. “Khaby this is wrong… our boy," wrote one Instagram user. “Two legends in a frame," another said.

Senegalese YouTuber and content creator Khabane Lame, popularly known as Khaby Lame, is an internet celebrity famous for posting life hack videos, wherein he navigates overly complicated scenarios in a simple way, but without uttering a single word. He is known for his famous “Khaby move”.

Earlier this year, Khaby hit the headlines across the world, as for the first time he was finally seen speaking on camera. TikTok’s most-followed content creator who resides in Chivasso, Italy, was in July interviewed by content creator Nas Daily, who reached the country to talk to Khaby and share his story with the world.

In the video, it was revealed that Khaby with his family moved to Italy from Senegal in order to have a better living. Before he attained fame across the world, Khaby was a factory worker. During the interview, when Nas asked Khaby what makes his videos different, the content creator replied that his videos are “simple and easy.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here