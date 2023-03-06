Auto rickshaw and truck drivers are well-known for their clever and humorous messages on the back of their vehicles, which often entertain those driving behind them. Recently, a rickshaw driver gained widespread attention for a ‘special’ notice he posted for women, which quickly went viral on social media. While the notice initially received a lot of attention for its amusing tone, many Desis took to Twitter to join in with sarcastic comments, flooding the comments section with their own humourous responses.

A social media user, Vanshika Garg, recently shared a photo of an auto-rickshaw with a quirky message on its rear: “Sorry girls, my wife is very strict". The notice ended with a playful ban on women’s stickers, making it even more entertaining. Indians responded with their own biting humour, unable to contain their amusement over the clever message.

sorry girls, loyalty level max pic.twitter.com/wepmPcDqa7— Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) March 5, 2023

One user sarcastically commented, “That’s King Loyal right there!" while another joked, “Oh…how will girls survive now?" A user even shared a photo of a car with a similar notice and quipped, “Delhi never fails to entertain."

Auto Rizzzksha— Paarug Sethi (@paarugsethi) March 5, 2023

That’s King Loyal right there!— Trecia Kat 👩🏽‍💻 (@TreciaKS) March 5, 2023

Oh… how would girls survive now😀— Aman Kumar (@amanaryan23) March 5, 2023

I bet his wife added this note 😉— Pulkit Kashyap (@kpulkit29) March 5, 2023

Several others joined in, sharing their own stories of spotting the same notice on different vehicles, with one user remarking, “Confidence level: 10000%." Overall, the message sparked a flurry of witty comments and amusement across social media.

Same lines appearing on multiple vehicles in different locations. Must be pre-launch teaser lines for some new vehicle based App that can keep real time monitoring on the customer’s husband or boyfriend in the vehicle.— Gotya101 (@Gotya101) March 5, 2023

Delhi never fails to entertain 😂 pic.twitter.com/cZPHFM57MW— Samarth Srivastava (@SamarthSri_) March 5, 2023

Saw the same on a bike a couple of days ago 💀— Karan Lakhisarani (@Karan_LS_) March 5, 2023

Confidence level 10000% ⬆️— Mayur Jadhav (@imayurj) March 5, 2023

Last year, another witty auto driver from Delhi made headlines with his creative banner that went viral on the internet. Seeking to discourage fellow drivers from honking unnecessarily in traffic, the driver came up with a clever multiple-choice question in the style of the popular TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

The banner had the heading “Honking Hurts," followed by the question: “Traffic mein horn bajane se kya hota hai?" (What happens if you honk in traffic?). The four options that followed were nothing short of hilarious. They were: “A) Light jaldi green hoti hai (The signal turns green faster), B) Sadak chaudi ho jaati hai (The road widens), C) Gaadi udne lagti hai (The vehicle takes off), and D) Kuch nahi (Nothing).” Thus, the banner was a hit on social media as people couldn’t stop laughing at the driver’s witty way of getting his message across.

