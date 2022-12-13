South African Woman Denied Citizenship in New Zealand, The Reason is Ridiculous

Despite much of the world becoming much more progressive and tolerant, now and then we do come across some incidents that make us say, “really"? Body shaming is one such instance, which still exists although there are widespread awareness campaigns nowadays about being comfortable with your body shape. While a person picking on another because of their body weight is not unheard of, would you believe someone being denied a citizen visa on the grounds of being overweight? That is an ordeal that South African national Mondelea Bezuidenhout had to go through.

According to Daily Mirror, Mondelea Bezuidenhout moved from Port Elizabeth in South Africa to Palmerston North in New Zealand in 2018 to start a new life with her husband and young children. Seeking to stay here permanently, she applied for residency. However, she was in for a rude shock when the officials rejected her application, citing her weight. According to them, her BMI (Body Mass Index) was too high and they said citizenship would be granted to her only on the condition that she loses weight.

Mondelia claimed that the officers asked her to lose 30 kilos or leave the country. Officials said 36-year-old Mondelea’s excess weight could put considerable strain on New Zealand’s government-funded healthcare system.

Mondelea said that after winning a special exception at an appeal, she was permitted to stay in the nation. Mondelea successfully reduced her BMI score by a whopping 10 points and was able to obtain a GP reference stating that she was in good health. Mondelea, who once weighed 128 kg, has now drawn attention by announcing her desire to become a plus-size model. ‘I’ve always wanted to be a plus-size model like the Donna Claire women - I even named my daughter Donna-Lee,’ she told South African media.

