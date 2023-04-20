South Korea Is Paying Rs 41,000 To Lonely Youth To Reconnect with Society

South Korea has announced a new initiative to support young people who have become disconnected from society. The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has pledged to provide up to 650,000 Korean won, or around $500 (about Rs 41 thousand) per month, to isolated social recluses. The move is aimed at boosting their “psychological and emotional stability and healthy growth." The initiative, part of the larger Youth Welfare Support Act, will be available to young people aged 9 to 24 living in households earning less than the median national income. CNN reported that according to the ministry’s report, approximately 3.1 per cent of South Koreans aged between 19 and 39 are classified as “reclusive lonely young people," meaning that they live in a limited space and are disconnected from the outside world for an extended period of time.

This equates to around 338,000 people in total, with 40 per cent of those beginning their isolation in adolescence. The report highlights the fact that reclusive youths can suffer from slower physical growth and mental difficulties, including depression. The monthly allowance will be available to those who apply to the local administrative welfare centre or whose guardians, counsellors, or teachers apply on their behalf.

The report also detailed future plans for further action, such as distributing guidelines to local governments, boosting youth social safety nets, and early detection systems, and working more closely with youth welfare facilities such as shelters or rehabilitation centres. Already, some cities and local governments have similar support systems in place. Seoul, the capital, has a “Reclusive Youth Support Project," which offers mental health counselling, hobby development and work training, and life coaching for isolated young people.

South Korea has been hit hard by the tragic epidemic of suicide, with the World Health Organization ranking it as the fourth on the list of countries with the highest numbers in the world, reported World Population Review. Apart from the elderly, students in South Korea are under tremendous pressure to succeed academically, with high-stress levels and poor social relationships putting them at an increased risk of suicide. The fear of dishonouring their families and failing to meet expectations can lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair.

The Mapo Bridge, known as the “Bridge of Death" or “Suicide Bridge," has seen a staggering number of suicides.

The South Korean government is taking steps to address this heartbreaking issue. By improving access to mental healthcare and providing education to community leaders, the government hopes to prevent suicides and support those struggling. With 90 per cent of suicide victims potentially suffering from a treatable mental health condition, it’s clear that there is a need for more resources and awareness to combat this crisis.

