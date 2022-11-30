Southwest Passenger Claims ‘Jesus Told Her’ To Open Aircraft Door at 37,000 ft, Gets Arrested

Be it any public service, consumers are expected to maintain decorum and go hand-in-hand with all the facilities being provided to them along with others. However, what’s expected is not always the reality, citing any reason that may cause unrest to both the service provider as well as the receiver. Such is the case of recent flight attendants who had a hard time tackling a passenger who tried to open the aircraft door mid-flight and claimed ‘Jesus told her’ to do so.

According to the NY Post, the passenger of Southwest Airlines was on an Ohio-bound flight when she started troubling her fellow passengers as well as the flight attendants to let her open the door of the aircraft at 37,000 feet. Identified as Elom Agbegninou, the 34-year-old woman pushed past a flight attendant who stopped her from making attempts to open the side door. She was even stopped by a co-passenger who prevented her from reaching the emergency exit. However, she responded by biting that person’s thigh and refused to let go until the victim forced their fingers into her jaw.

The situation seemed to go out of control when the pilots decided to make an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock at around 3:30 PM which stretched a three-hour trip into a six-hour journey. On being landed, she was handed over to the federal agents.

Later, the US District Court of the Eastern District of Arkansas released documents that repeated the phrase used by Agbegninou. It read, “Jesus told her to fly to Ohio and Jesus told her to open the plane door".

The strange incident occurred when Southwest Flight 192 was travelling from Houston, Texas to Columbus, Ohio. It all started when Agbegninou got up from her seat and walked towards the back door of the flight. Having started the exit door for about ten minutes, she was asked by the flight attendants to either use the lavatory or get back to her seat. She refused to listen to them and started creating a ruckus that eventually led to her getting arrested by the authorities.

“They were rushing to the back of the plane to help. I was thinking about the worst case, probably that plane will crash, but I know it’s a very low probability,” said a co-passenger to Fox News.

