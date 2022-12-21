Spider Web Decorations to Caga Tió: What are Some Strange Christmas Traditions Around the World?

Christmas is here and you must start prepping for the joyous day before it gets too late! With Christmas trees being decorated at one corner of the house to mum taking another corner to prepare for the scrumptious, wholesome meal for the day, Christmas is all about merry-making. While we’ve heard of Santa arriving for kids to surprise them with presents or hanging up socks for Saint Nicholas to drop small gifts for his little buddies, some strange traditions take place around the world during Christmas. Yes, not everything is as common as Turkey on X-Mas and you must definitely have a look at some ‘weird’ practices that occur in different countries during this time of the year.

Incy Wincy Spider in Ukraine

Ukrainians decorate the Christmas trees with artificial spiders and cobwebs along with fairy lights, bells, etc. Why so? According to the locals, a poor woman couldn’t afford to buy decorations for her Christmas tree. But the next morning, she found her tree covered with spider webs and the first sunlight that touched the tree turned it into silver and gold. It is believed that using little spider ornaments or pavuchky brings luck at Christmas.

Caga Tio in Catalonia

Caga Tio or ‘Pooping Log’ is a small stick with a smile on its face that lives on the dinner table at Christmas in December. The log is covered with a blanket so that it doesn’t feel cold. Kids are required to take care of him until Christmas day when he ‘poops’ out gifts and presents for them. The generous character offers beautiful things to children after they beat him with a stick.

Kentucky Fried Christmas in Japan

Just like Turkey, Colonel Sanders’ chicken is a must for the Japanese during Christmas. It was in the 1970s that the KFCs ad campaign of convincing locals that fried chicken is a traditional American Yuletide meal established the tradition of families tucking into huge buckets of fried chicken on December 25. On a festive day, statues of Colonel Sanders dressed as the jolly Santa, are placed at the outlets with several lining up to get their favourite meals in special holiday packaging.

Banana X-Mas Tree in India

Due to the absence of fir or pine trees in India, banana and mango trees take the centre stage and are well-decorated for the festivities. Sometimes, even mango trees are adorned and brightly lit to celebrate Christmas in India. South Indians also use the leaves of those trees to adorn Indian households.

Toss Shoes to Pair in the Czech Republic

On Christmas Eve, single women stand with their backs to the door and toss one of their shoes over their shoulders. If the shoe lands with the toe facing the door, that would mean that they’ll be married within a year.

Just like these, there are many unusual Christmas traditions practiced worldwide. Fill your boots in Germany, La Befana in Italy, and Skating on the way to Church service in Caracas, to name a few! Which one did you find the strangest?

