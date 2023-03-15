A spine-chilling footage of a ghostly figure has left the internet spooked. The video comes from a dashcam of a truck driver that features a mysterious figure showing up on the side of an empty road. According to a report by Fox News, the incident took place in Arizona and internet users have begun to theorize a probability of a supernatural occurrence behind the mysterious shadow. The truck reportedly belonged to a man identified to be William Church, who was seemingly driving his vehicle down Arizona State Route 87.

The incident was recorded on Saturday, March 11, when William noticed a bright glare in his dashcam and he believed that the flashing figure could really be a “ghost". The mysterious element was spotted at around 2.30 am in the night when he was passing the 200-mile marker on the highway. It is said to be located between Payson and Pheonix, Arizona. William told the portal that there were no other cars in the vicinity when the incident occurred.

He revealed that the translucent figure looked exactly like a person standing in the roadway. He said, “You can see the lines through the legs making the figure.”

The clip that was shared on YouTube by the news agency has gained massive traction online. Several YouTube users were left shocked and expressed their emotions in the comment section. A user commented, “They’re out there,” another joined, “It’s too centralized on one spot. Spooky! Spooky!” One more added, “Yep saw it …yeah it does have a most definite ghostly appearance.” A user also wrote, “That’s for real I think.”

Meanwhile, a section of the internet also theorized that the figure could just be trickery from the source of light or an animal or a hitchhiker. Some also claimed that the video could be simply edited. Notably, the highway was constructed back in 1927 and is spread across 272.66 miles. It is reported that the 96-year-old highway has been the reason for many fatal car accidents which seemingly has led locals to believe that the road could be haunted. The viewers in the comment section have attested to the claim of witnessing many supernatural activities on Arizona highways and the adjoining public areas.

