Spotify Wrapped Memes are Here and Desi Twitter is Streaming Jokes on Loop

It’s time for Spotify Wrapped, you guys! Users are waiting in anticipation for the release of Spotify Wrapped 2022 that gives a quick but insightful overview of the type of music that users streamed, their favourite artists, top songs as well as the minutes spent replaying them. However, the release date for this year hasn’t been announced yet, but the Wrapped page has been updated with the words, “Wrapped is coming." In the case, Desi Twitter got no chill as they shared Spotify Wrapped memes and jokes on the micro-blogging site.

Come December, the streaming company releases the tailored report that allows Spotify users to get a glimpse into a year in music, be it good or bad. As music enthusiasts wait for the Spotify Wrapped, funny memes and hilarious jokes take up to social media as Desis can’t keep calm over the wait that is always the ‘hardest’!

While people are yet to get their hands on how the 2022 Wrap looks like, looks like the memefest has already begun and you must have a look at it!

“Spotify Wrap? Veg h ya non-veg?" read a meme that summed up the reactions of Indians over the upcoming Spotify ‘Wrap’.

Some people shared pics of famous Indian celebrities along with the international stars and made memes out of it, calling it how ‘their’ Spotify Wrapped will look like!

thanks to my random music taste, this is how my spotify wrapped will look like pic.twitter.com/6ftb0XAdtz— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) November 26, 2022

this is how my spotify wrapped will look like pic.twitter.com/W8CgtqIfTS— Muffin Top (@maroneybaloney) November 26, 2022

My budget didn’t allow me to be #SpotifyWrapped so I’ll go with this pic.twitter.com/AQFWVvVIuP— oneloyalfanmusic (@1loyalfanmusic) November 28, 2022

My Spotify wrapped will be as shocking as this pic: pic.twitter.com/1sLDMDHeQY— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Spotify has been teasing the arrival of it’s the annual campaign even though any confirmed date or details haven’t been revealed yet. The viral marketing campaign came out in 2016 which allows users to view “a compilation of data about their activity on the platform over the past year and invites them to share it on social media,” as per Wikipedia.com.

#SpotifyWrapped has gone viral and online users have got their own ways of celebrating the ‘trend’.

