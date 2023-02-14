After having a gala time enjoying Pathaan’s massive success at the box office, King Khan is back with his ‘Ask SRK’ session to engage with fans on Twitter. “Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it’s only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let’s keep the questions fun please….let’s start!” he wrote on the micro-blogging site. Soon, SRKians started posting questions for the Bollywood star who ensured that he keeps his wit alive as always!

One fan shared a clip of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja grooving to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ on the field and asked SRK, “Say some words (for) Pathaan dance". Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan approved of the cricketers’ amazing dance moves and complimented them by saying, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!" While the world tapped its foot on SRK’s popular track and made it trend on Instagram reels and stories, cricketers ensured that they joined the bandwagon before it was too late!

They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

In the video, Kohli could be seen attempting to perform the hook step of Pathaan’s title track during India’s first Test match against Australia in Nagpur. It happened on Day 3 of the initial Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when Team India was getting ready to come out on the field after the end of their remarkable batting innings. As they waited for captain Rohit Sharma to give a pep talk, Kohli decided to utilise his time to show off his dance moves to the crowd. The moment he began enacting the hook step of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined him for some fun near the boundary ropes. No doubt, their moves impressed internet users and since then, the video has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, when asked to describe Amitabh Bachchan in one word, SRK replied, “The only legend." Indeed! He also heaped praises for Hrithik Roshan and Ayushmann Khurrana and said that he was waiting to catch them on screen with their upcoming movies, Fighter and Dream Girl 2, respectively.

