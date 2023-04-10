SRK-BTS' V, Salman Khan-Robert Pattinson's Batman: Twitter Lists 'Forbidden' Celeb Lookalikes

There’s no dearth of celebrity doppelgangers in this world- think Hrithik Roshan-Brad Pitt, or even the SRK doppelgangers who earn a living by attending different events dressed up as King Khan’s characters in movies. However, there are doppelganger opinions going around on Twitter that no one had seen coming, but once you see these resemblances, you can’t ‘unsee’ them.
A Twitter user asked everyone, “do y’all have “forbidden” pairs you think look alike but also know NO one else is gonna agree?" The responses have been wild. Have Mark Ruffalo and finance influencer Ankur Warikoo ever been seen in the same room? Have Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and Taare Zameen Par’s Darsheel Safary ever been spotted in the same place? We didn’t think so.
Check out the wild thread that has unfurled on Twitter. Some of these happen to be arguably popular opinions as well. Some others have taken unpopular to a whole different level: for instance, Salman Khan in Tere Naam and Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Ranbir Kapoor and Tatya Vinchu from Zapatlela, a Marathi horror comedy film. Lying somewhere in the middle are pairs like Bobby Deol and Brooklyn 99’s Charles Boyle (played by Joe Lo Truglio), Shah Rukh Khan and BTS’ Taehyung.
i just cannot unsee this ever https://t.co/ALK29n5mZ0 pic.twitter.com/jnwQfK5czI— Rii. (@Riyaa_16) April 9, 2023
the outcasts https://t.co/6MRjV8VyFQ pic.twitter.com/PfGO70LuHr— pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) April 9, 2023
im sorry ive just always thought abt this since i was a kid https://t.co/7ZT40OaHcK pic.twitter.com/bmWwWYee5o— dhillou sahab (@dhillou_sahab) April 9, 2023
you already know it https://t.co/X29nt7auUH pic.twitter.com/CPseyzMEtE— flower⁷ (@tulipstfu) April 9, 2023
the resemblance is uncanny https://t.co/XPv3q6fww3 pic.twitter.com/tNbCJGH2zi— a. (@alooobhaja) April 9, 2023
Throwback to when I first saw Jeff Goldblum's cameo in Friends and thought Kahaani ka villain yaha kya kar raha hai https://t.co/XLMPwd5cnw pic.twitter.com/b3ZE8aGVV0— haryana grande (@itnamatsharma) April 9, 2023
y'all don't hate me, but.. https://t.co/TmbVzsTYPz pic.twitter.com/pVaxiWp8Zx— Qasim Farooq (@MangoLassC) April 8, 2023
Very strong on this one! https://t.co/P4kYNhB8fg pic.twitter.com/lPcGbPAXka— Night Owl (@nightowly_) April 8, 2023
Close enough…! https://t.co/wNG0umiOGE pic.twitter.com/slSLJf8NQQ— HonestlySid (@Ibeingsid) April 10, 2023
Why no one quoted this 😭 https://t.co/OWdL6WnIXk pic.twitter.com/qslqYetWgr— Haroon (@ThisHaroon) April 9, 2023
actually I think u all will agree https://t.co/ovjLyiSVWI pic.twitter.com/REVpUerndA— :^) (@cinnamonsohu) April 8, 2023
Did you vibe with any of these?
Read all the Latest Buzz News here