SRK Casually Dancing on Top of Moving Taxi in 'Anjaam' Thrills Twitter All Over Again
SRK Casually Dancing on Top of Moving Taxi in 'Anjaam' Thrills Twitter All Over Again

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

SRK action-dance scene from Anjaam thrills fans. (Credits: Red Chillies Entertainment screengrab)

SRK action-dance scene from Anjaam thrills fans. (Credits: Red Chillies Entertainment screengrab)

Shah Rukh Khan's romantic credentials are beyond question, but what about the action-hero ones? This 'Anjaam' sequence proves he has the trappings of the latter as well.

Shah Rukh Khan, at least in his early years in Bollywood, was known for his romantic credentials but did you ever notice the action hero hidden in there? Thanks to Twitter user Pramit, people are waking up to the daring of SRK dancing away to glory on top of a moving taxi with no harnesses for ‘Anjaam’ song ‘Badi Mushkil Hai’. The Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer came out in 1994. “No green screen. No wires. No padding. Dude’s literally winging it in an all-white ensemble! You’d think they’re going to start cheating their way around this stunt. but, no! It keeps getting wilder. Shah Rukh Khan is crazy for doing stuff like this," Pramit wrote in his tweet.

“In that period, the 90s, we saw incredibly hard working actors in Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Not all maybe everyone’s favourite, but they were indeed a dedicated lot. No wonder they’re all still standing," a Twitter user wrote. “Wow .. first time I watching it so closely and daymmm dude was literally jumping up and down on a moving car 😳.. Thought Chaiyya Chaiyya was crazy but this is Insane as well [sic]," another said.

With ‘Pathaan’ just around the corner, this is certainly a good time to notice the other facets of Shah Rukh Khan.

Buzz Staff
  1. Shah Rukh Khan
first published:January 15, 2023, 09:59 IST
last updated:January 15, 2023, 10:01 IST
