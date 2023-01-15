SRK Casually Dancing on Top of Moving Taxi in 'Anjaam' Thrills Twitter All Over Again

Shah Rukh Khan, at least in his early years in Bollywood, was known for his romantic credentials but did you ever notice the action hero hidden in there? Thanks to Twitter user Pramit, people are waking up to the daring of SRK dancing away to glory on top of a moving taxi with no harnesses for ‘Anjaam’ song ‘Badi Mushkil Hai’. The Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer came out in 1994. “No green screen. No wires. No padding. Dude’s literally winging it in an all-white ensemble! You’d think they’re going to start cheating their way around this stunt. but, no! It keeps getting wilder. Shah Rukh Khan is crazy for doing stuff like this," Pramit wrote in his tweet.

“In that period, the 90s, we saw incredibly hard working actors in Shahrukh Khan, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Not all maybe everyone’s favourite, but they were indeed a dedicated lot. No wonder they’re all still standing," a Twitter user wrote. “Wow .. first time I watching it so closely and daymmm dude was literally jumping up and down on a moving car 😳.. Thought Chaiyya Chaiyya was crazy but this is Insane as well [sic]," another said.

With ‘Pathaan’ just around the corner, this is certainly a good time to notice the other facets of Shah Rukh Khan.

