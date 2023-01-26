Shah Rukh Khan’s magic is unreal and it was evident with the blockbuster opening of Pathaan. In the early years, the superstar has been part of films which are not just fun to watch but are evergreen. The 90s was the era of SRK films - from Kal Ho Na Ho, to Baadshah, every movie was a blockbuster. Twitter user Pramit took to the micro-blogging site after he finished the 90s era SRK viewing session. He shared images from the movie Baadshah as he decoded the film. “2/3rds of this film is SO funny. it’s like “don’t let em know your next move" the movie," he wrote.

He also shared videos from the film and mentioned how he loved Baadshah’s “detective agency," whose building is so chameleon-like in nature. “everything that looks like a wall is made of a building block with each face constructed differently. things pop out of places. and it’s all for a minute-long gag," he wrote.

The Twitter thread has now gone viral with most people agreeing with what is being said. Have a look at the thread:

90s era shah rukh khan viewing session is over. 2/3rds of this film is SO funny. it's like "don't let em know your next move" the movie. the characters do & say such unexpected things that i had to rewind multiple times to hear if they really said what i think they said. pic.twitter.com/6tdyiblHWK— Pramit (@pramitheus) January 24, 2023

also, i love how badshah's "detective agency" building is so chameleon-like in nature. everything that looks like a wall is made of a building block with each face constructed differently. things pop out of places. and it's all for a minute-long gag. pic.twitter.com/rmrntXInGE— Pramit (@pramitheus) January 24, 2023

the reason why the third act feels boring is because it's a very obvious rip-off of rush hour, except shah rukh is playing both jackie chan & chris tucker. ab exam mein copy karke bhi toh bacche number laate thhe. toh i can applaud the effort. pic.twitter.com/7Oc0H4WCVA— Pramit (@pramitheus) January 24, 2023

but amongst all this chaos, baadshah does manage to comment on indian politics & how the machinery will eat up apparently well-meaning politicians. they shoulda done so many sequels to this with baadshah unknowingly uncovering conspiracies & then solving em. i woulda watched em. pic.twitter.com/J1K5ejTjAp— Pramit (@pramitheus) January 24, 2023

“Baadshah was fun SRK looked like he was enjoying the movie bcoz it wasn’t his usual romance movies. But the final act didn’t fit well should have been an out and out comedy," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This movie is hilarious and such a wonderful improvement over Nick of Time. I can watch this anytime it’s on, so fun."

Meanwhile, SRK’s latest movie Pathaan brought the whole nation together as theatres turned into ‘dance clubs’ and the atmosphere was no less than festive upon SRK’s return to the big screen. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has already become the biggest-ever release for a Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema with 8000 screens already playing the film worldwide and additional late night shows being added to meet public demand.

That’s the Shah Rukh Khan effect for you. Videos from theatres across the country have been flooding social media, showing people dancing and cheering to saluting SRK back as he does it on the screen.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here