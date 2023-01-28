Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ continues to break records as a massive crowd-puller as SRK returns to the big screen after four years. Since release day, dubbed ‘Pathaan Day’ by fans, videos have been going viral showing people not just watching the film but participating in its celebrations. It didn’t just stay limited to whistling and cheering- fans even danced along with ‘Pathaan’ with no care in the world.

If you have kept up with the hype surrounding ‘Pathaan’ since its release, you may have come across one poignant scene from a cinema theatre: as Pathaan does a salute at an especially emotional moment in the film, a fan in the hall stands up and salutes Pathaan.

Now, the story behind the viral moment has come to light. Writer-director Hardik Mehta has shared the story in an Instagram post. “We were totally taken by surprise when the guy sitting ahead of us suddenly got up and did a salute in the middle of an ultra emotional scene. For most part of the film he was on some adrenaline high, which the film #Pathaan totally promises," Mehta wrote in part of his post.

Meanwhile, Pathaan has shattered all the records at the box office by becoming the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film, which hit the theatres on January 25, has beaten SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 box office record in just three days of its release, according to the early estimates.

The film managed to earn more than Rs 35 crores nett on Friday as it dropped by less than 50 percent vis-a-vis its first day, according to Pinkvilla. With a three day total of around Rs 160 cr nett, Pathaan has reportedly surpassed the weekend records previously held by Baahubali 2 (Rs. 127 cr nett) and KGF 2 (Rs. 140 cr nett).

The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, surpassed Rs 55 crore mark on its opening day and broke the record of Yash starrer KGF 2 (Hindi) which had opened to a staggering Rs 53.95 crore.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here