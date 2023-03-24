Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ was a cultural moment and social media platforms are still seeing its impacts. SRK’s return to the big screens was nothing short of a nationwide celebration. In fact, the Pathaan phenomenon has been so significant that- as it turns out- even toddlers have felt the impact of it.

A journalist and mum has shared a heartwarming story of her two-year-old who is obsessed with Pathaan. Himani Diwan shared a video of her daughter in tears after getting a haircut. Her complaint? That her ‘Pathaan jaise baal‘ had been cut off!

On Facebook, Diwan shared the longer story of this two-year-old’s love for ‘Pathaan’. In a post written in Hindi, she detailed how the child is currently not only mourning the loss of her Pathaan-like hair, but that she also dresses like him in black clothes. In fact, when she was getting her hair cut, the salon had to play Pathaan songs. The only way to get her to eat her meals is by assuring her that said meal would make her Pathaan-style long hair grow back.

Himani and her husband are both die-hard SRK fans. They named their daughter Shiddat, in a nod to SRK’s iconic lines from Om Shanti Om: “itne shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ke har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai."

People on Twitter have been tagging SRK so he could see Shiddat’s pure adoration for him.

Here’s wishing Shiddat’s Pathaan-style hair grows back soon!

