Shah Rukh Khan’s thumping resurgence on Twitter has been a sight to behold of late. Since SRK winged the promotional strategy for ‘Pathaan’ via ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on the microblogging platform, people have been freshly awoken to the charms of his ways. Now, an old video has been going viral wherein SRK can be seen having a casual chat with a German woman who was working on a project in India, but somehow, it feels entirely fresh and rare in a world of carefully curated PR-generated images.

In the video, SRK told the German woman about another woman from her country who had watched ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and was doing a study on Indian films. He also told her to bring him some German films when she came around the next time, as he had watched films in many languages but hadn’t yet, at that point of time, watched a German movie.

The nearly two-minute-long clip has got Twitter- as they say- giggling and kicking their feet.

saw it on the tl and i can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/hYCc7fDAD3— s (@yoongienthusias) March 9, 2023

This is why Shahrukh is love. I have had the tiniest interaction with him once in my life. But in that moment with him, you are the only one who matter. And to give that to every person you meet is just magic. ❤️ https://t.co/y1kfMl70Rq— Neha VyasO (@vyaso_) March 11, 2023

I never fawn, but over the course of my past media related work, I’ve seen him several times, and you can’t even think of being indifferent. There is bloody something magnetic when he walks in. His chutzpah and charisma is undeniable. https://t.co/9q3Fv1KT5l— D (@MeDamselDee) March 11, 2023

This is a very rare quality to have these days even from a normal person let alone a superstar celebrity like him. The art to simply listen and give genuine attention to people who love & care for you is so important. This actually is a great way to connect with people naturally https://t.co/DZYI8yHJcw— Shahbaz (@therealshabi) March 11, 2023

You know another reason out of so many that this clip is so good? Because he listens. He talks for most of it because it does seem like an interview, but in between when he asks a question, she speaks toh he actually listens. Most men don't. https://t.co/VYdyNl6Acq— steve smith's 👍🏼 (@doctorwhothefuc) March 10, 2023

Many fans have previously spoken about being met with similar humility and charisma while talking to SRK.

