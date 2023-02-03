CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » BUZZ » SRK in ‘Swades’ to Ranbir in ‘Rockstar,’ Bollywood Fans List Performances That Had Them Floored
2-MIN READ

SRK in ‘Swades’ to Ranbir in ‘Rockstar,’ Bollywood Fans List Performances That Had Them Floored

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 10:26 IST

Delhi, India

SRK in ‘Swades’ to Ranbir in ‘Rockstar’, Twitter Lists Best Performances of Their Favourite Actors (Photo Credits: Twitter/@aavishhkar)

SRK in ‘Swades’ to Ranbir in ‘Rockstar’, Twitter Lists Best Performances of Their Favourite Actors (Photo Credits: Twitter/@aavishhkar)

Be it coach Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, or Geet in Jab We Met, some actors lived beyond their movies and how! Recently, Bollywood fans listed out the best performances that floored them completely.

Some movies touch hearts due to their amazing storyline, then some actors create magic with their incredible performances on screen! That is what makes the audience remember them for years and that too, with the names of their fictional characters. Be it coach Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, Arjun in ZNMD, Jordan in Rockstar, or Geet in Jab We Met, some actors lived beyond their movies and how! Recently, Bollywood fans listed out the best performances that not just entertained but floored them completely.

Twitter user, Aavishkar, put out a question that read, “What according to you is the BEST PERFORMANCE given by your most favourite actor?” This sparked a conversation on the micro-blogging site where users started listing out their favourite actors who left an indelible imprint with their remarkable acting and overall performance. From SRK in Swades, Ajay Devgn in Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Varun Dhawan in Badlapur, Rajpal Yadav in Chup Chup Ke, Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS, to Hrithik Roshan in Guzaarish, the list had it all. Who will you choose?

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, a dynamic trend on Twitter triggered older Desis to share about the first English song they heard during their younger days. While Gen Zers would probably say that it was Justin Bieber’s Baby, the millennials didn’t have to wait for the international culture to give them their first exposure to an English song! That’s because they got it through Hindi songs with English lyrics in between such as Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, Mahiya from Awarapan, etc. Those were the days when ‘unclear’ lyrics made way for the most ‘clear’ memories that are cherished to date!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ranbir Kapoor
  2. Shah Rukh Khan
  3. SRK
  4. viral
first published:February 03, 2023, 10:26 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 10:26 IST
Read More