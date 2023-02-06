CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » SRK-Renuka Shahane’s Nostalgic Chat Inspires Twitter To Share Clip From 1989’s Popular ‘Circus’
2-MIN READ

SRK-Renuka Shahane’s Nostalgic Chat Inspires Twitter To Share Clip From 1989’s Popular ‘Circus’

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 14:25 IST

Delhi, India

SRK and Renuka Shahane’s Fun Chit-Chat Makes Twitter Share Clip From Their 1989 Show ‘Circus’ (Photo Credits: Twitter/@CinemaRareIN)

Renuka Shahane recently engaged in a funny chit-chat with King Khan who called him his 'first heroine'. This inspired an internet user to share a clip of their 1989 show 'Circus'.

The ‘Pathaan’ craze doesn’t seem to end anytime soon and it’s SRK’s magic that has made fans go ballistic over his spy thriller. Among many was Shah Rukh’s first co-star Renuka Shahane who went to watch the movie with her husband Ashutosh Rana. He shared the screen with SRK by playing the role of Colonel Luthra in ‘Pathaan’. Meanwhile, Renuka posted the update on Twitter and King Khan came up with a witty reply for his ‘first heroine’, as usual. This nostalgic chat inspired an internet user to share a clip of their 1989 show ‘Circus’.

The short video showed SRK as Shekharan Rai and Renuka as Maria as both of them starred in the then-popular Indian television series ‘Circus’. The 15-second clip had young Shah Rukh engaging in a casual chit-chat with his ‘Pehli Heroine’ that gave netizens a much-needed “Circus redux".

Meanwhile, it all began when Renuka shared pictures of her ‘Pathaan’ movie date with her husband Ashutosh Rana. She wrote, “Finally going to watch #Pathaan. Mausam bilkul sahi hai, kursi ki peti baandh li hai (The weather is good, have fastened the seat bealts). With Col Luthra ji." Reacting to her post, SRK commented, “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain (Did you tell Colonel Luthra that you are my first heroine)!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!"

Renuka, then put out a tweet in response that read, “Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kaha hai. Aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa (Can anything be hidden from him? You only called him an omniscient. And whatever might happen, he can’t fire you because nobody can do what you do)."

