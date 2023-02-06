The ‘Pathaan’ craze doesn’t seem to end anytime soon and it’s SRK’s magic that has made fans go ballistic over his spy thriller. Among many was Shah Rukh’s first co-star Renuka Shahane who went to watch the movie with her husband Ashutosh Rana. He shared the screen with SRK by playing the role of Colonel Luthra in ‘Pathaan’. Meanwhile, Renuka posted the update on Twitter and King Khan came up with a witty reply for his ‘first heroine’, as usual. This nostalgic chat inspired an internet user to share a clip of their 1989 show ‘Circus’.

The short video showed SRK as Shekharan Rai and Renuka as Maria as both of them starred in the then-popular Indian television series ‘Circus’. The 15-second clip had young Shah Rukh engaging in a casual chit-chat with his ‘Pehli Heroine’ that gave netizens a much-needed “Circus redux".

Meanwhile, it all began when Renuka shared pictures of her ‘Pathaan’ movie date with her husband Ashutosh Rana. She wrote, “Finally going to watch #Pathaan. Mausam bilkul sahi hai, kursi ki peti baandh li hai (The weather is good, have fastened the seat bealts). With Col Luthra ji." Reacting to her post, SRK commented, “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain (Did you tell Colonel Luthra that you are my first heroine)!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!"

Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!! https://t.co/GsCj5h0vC2— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa https://t.co/D3JitHzCzg— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 5, 2023

Renuka, then put out a tweet in response that read, “Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kaha hai. Aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa (Can anything be hidden from him? You only called him an omniscient. And whatever might happen, he can’t fire you because nobody can do what you do)."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here