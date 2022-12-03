SRK Sat Next to Hollywood Star Sharon Stone at Event, Her Reaction Has Desis Going 'Same'

Shah Rukh Khan is a cultural phenomenon in India, but his fame is not limited to the country. SRK fans have time and again been amazed at his international popularity. In another such instance that’s going viral on social media, Hollywood’s iconic actor Sharon Stone has made SRK fans go “same". Shah Rukh recently attended Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival 2022 where he was honoured for his contributions to Indian cinema. However, fans seem to have zeroed in on the moment when Sharon Stone realised she was seated next to SRK.

The Basic Instinct actor seemed to have not noticed Shah Rukh next to her till his name was announced and he stood up. The host thanked SRK for his presence and he stood up in acknowledgement. Sharon could be seen gasping as she realised it was SRK and even seemed to mouth “oh my god" as she clapped for him. Desi fans, of course, can’t get enough of it.

“My favourite part of today’s event, Sharon Stone’s reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can’t blame her, can we? [sic]" The Twitter user who shared the clip wrote.

My favourite part of today's event, Sharon Stone's reaction when she realised Shah Rukh Khan is sitting next to her.. We can't blame her, can we?#ShahRukhKhan#RedSeaIFF22 pic.twitter.com/9avyz9OItc— Ann (@Unreal_Ann) December 1, 2022

Reaction of Sharon Stone is what this man @iamsrk earned from all across the world#respect https://t.co/rYZTtmT81C— Deepak Singh (@tufdeepak) December 2, 2022

Your movies can earn 1000s of crores, but NO other Actor can achieve this https://t.co/A7YfeM5Qq1— B r u h (@ManasRKF) December 2, 2022

How can you not love him https://t.co/zmOvHh6BuU— Yeshika Budhwar (@yeshikabudhwar) December 2, 2022

Baadshah for a reason ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/MmXQNpYoKw— Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) December 2, 2022

SRK was awarded an honorary award at the festival. Besides him, his co-star Kajol and music maestro AR Rahman were also in attendance. SRK and Kajol had a special surprise in store for their fans. The actors graced the stage together and recreated their Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge moments.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here