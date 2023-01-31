Shah Rukh Khan, while discussing the success of ‘Pathaan’, made a resounding statement about identity in India. SRK made an ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ reference, dubbing costars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as Amar and Anthony respectively, and himself as Akbar. “This is what makes cinema," SRK continued. “Amar Akbar Anthony. There are no differences that any of us have with anybody, any culture, or any aspect of life…"

Shah Rukh continued to speak about how he makes films out of love and to get love in return. He stressed that his audience’s love means a great deal more to him than box office numbers. “We have to keep our culture, our old stories, all that has seeped into this country- our beautiful country which is India- we have to tell the stories in modern ways, in different ways and when we tell them in those different ways, there is no way that we are deriding anybody. We’re just trying to speak the language of youngsters which has changed."

‘Pathaan’ and especially the song ‘Besharam Rang’ had faced prolonged periods of boycott calls on social media.

Sharing a clip of SRK’s speech, a Twitter user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan just gave a MASTERCLASS in how to do a press conference. This is why he is the KING. He promotes religious harmony, inclusivity, love and happiness. I’m glad I chose my childhood hero well."

Shah Rukh Khan just gave a MASTERCLASS in how to do a press conference. This is why he is the KING. He promotes religious harmony, inclusivity, love and happiness. I’m glad I chose my childhood hero well. #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/Z9pC1TwQi0— Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 30, 2023

Shah Rukh’s statement was hailed on all quarters for its secular quality and championing of peace.

Now I know why there are three A's in the title PATHAAN… Amar Akbar Anthony.— Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 30, 2023

Very important message. Shahrukh talks about how the purpose of cinema is just to spread happiness and never intended to hurt anyone. He also calls himself, Deepika and John: Amar Akbar Anthony ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wtCa9gOsu0— Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas2) January 30, 2023

Amar Akbar Anthony - we values all the cultures , respect all the religions and belive in harmony - biggest democracy in the world, welcome to INDIA @iamsrk representing real India pic.twitter.com/K8WvdkbmJK— Asim Riaz Trends™ (@asim_trend) January 31, 2023

SRK talking about amar akbar anthony was very precious and probably added years to my life 🙂— navi (@thoughtsofshah) January 30, 2023

‘Pathaan’ has been seeing unprecedented success at the box office since its release.

