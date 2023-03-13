CHANGE LANGUAGE
SRK's 'KANK' Was OG 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'? Man's Tweet Has Fans Agreeing
1-MIN READ

SRK’s 'KANK' Was OG 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'? Man's Tweet Has Fans Agreeing

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

March 13, 2023

New Delhi, India

Man thinks Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' should have been titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' and Twitter agrees. (Image: Twitter/@IndieKnopfler)

Man thinks Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' should have been titled 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' and Twitter agrees.

Twitter user who goes by the name Bobdya Dada has claimed that Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ should have been titled ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.’ KANK was released in 2006 and it is a multi-starrer including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kiran Kher. The film explores topics like marital infidelity and dysfunctional relationships. On the other hand, Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ has just been released and is a blockbuster already.

In the viral tweet, Bobdya Dada shares an image of Rani Mukherjee and SRK from KANK as he writes, “This movie should have been titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar." Here is the viral tweet:

“Spot on!" wrote a Twitter user in agreement. Another person wrote, “Haha if you know, you know!" Here are a few responses:

The Luv Ranjan directorial collected Rs 15.73 crore net on its opening day, as Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The film also became the second highest day-one grosser after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan.

Earlier, some stills of Ranbir from the film were shared on social media. In the photos, the actor is seen donning yellow shorts paired with black sunnies and netizens cannot get over it. Amid all the talks, one Twitter user took to the social media platform and expressed how she thinks that Ranbir’s role is a perfect fit for Kartik Aaryan.

  1. kabhi alvida na kehna
  2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar
March 13, 2023
last updated:March 13, 2023, 14:25 IST
