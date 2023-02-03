SRK's 'Mohabbatein' Was a Wild Ride and This Twitter Thread Unpacks Not So 'Vanilla' Details

Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in Pathaan has got everyone talking. It united the fans in ways nobody coul have ever imagined. Since the release of Pathaan, fans have been on a binge spree where they are just rewatching SRK films and sharing their views on social media. Now, a Twitter user named ‘Pramit’ took to the micro blogging site and shared his take on SRK and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Mohabbatein.’ The movie released in 2000 and also featured actors like Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Jimmy Shergill. Aishwarya Rai was also a part of the movie. While the movie became a big blockbuster, this person has a different take.

Pramit has shared several images from the movie. In the beginning, he wrote how Raj Aryan Malhotra, which was SRK’s character, wanted to bonk Narayan Shankar’s Daughter, Megha, played by Aishwarya Rai. “But since he didn’t get to (cuz she died!!) he came back to take revenge by motivating narayan’s students to lose their virginity. WHAT. to call it a “copy" of dead poets society is such a vanilla takem" he wrote.

He further mentions, “Talking about the lord, amidst all this hornt up drama, it tries to talk about theism vs atheism, & how the former is usually used to command respect. not the genuine kind, but respect out of fear. indian cinema can’t tackle atheism without atheists succumbing to theism. so.. eh."

Here is the Twitter thread:

i genuinely don't remember the movie being this horny. i've listened to the songs millions of times but i didn't remember the context (which is basically sex). and then that medley sprung out of nowhere & everyone was all wet & almost kissing. good lord! pic.twitter.com/sjjKDNUZGi— Pramit (@pramitheus) February 1, 2023

talking about the lord, amidst all this hornt up drama, it tries to talk about theism vs atheism, & how the former is usually used to command respect. not the genuine kind, but respect out of fear. indian cinema can't tackle atheism without atheists succumbing to theism. so.. eh. pic.twitter.com/v4wFxqJ9DD— Pramit (@pramitheus) February 1, 2023

that said, it did do a lot in terms of highlighting the pitfalls of conservatism. narayan shankar LITERALLY begs for forgiveness from his students & raj for robbing all of em of a happy & content life. how many mainstream films do that? i think that was quite impressive. pic.twitter.com/7poTOVWxnl— Pramit (@pramitheus) February 1, 2023

ik the big problem with mohabbatein & every other indian film centered around college life is that it's "unrealistic." imo realistic portrayals of college life won't sell tickets & will demotivate kids from getting an education. at least this scam is making em get a degree. pic.twitter.com/6iJLyfEmaC— Pramit (@pramitheus) February 1, 2023

all in all, mohabbatein is a stupid movie, but the craft on display is so good that i can watch 10 more stupid movies like this. however the score, the direction, the production design, the editing, etc. have to be really, really good. is that a tall order??— Pramit (@pramitheus) February 1, 2023

Pramit’s take on the film has started a debate on the social media platform and has internet divided. “Wow what a fresh take! I was grown enough to dislike the movie then but technical aspects were sure shot top notch. Also i believe SRK wore very ill fitting clothes back then. This was bearable. DTPH had worst clothes for him. Literally oversized clothes," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “That’s a pervert’s view of looking at things. That’s why perspective is key!"

Meanwhile, after ‘Pathaan’s’ mega success, fans are discussing SRK’s audacious performance in ‘Fan’ on Twitter, especially the scene where Gaurav the fan meets Aryan the star and you almost forget that they’re both being played by SRK. Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “This performance and film are both going to age soo good."

