SRK’s NGO Provides Aid to Delhi’s Hit and Run Victim’s Family, Internet Lauds the Actor

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has come forward to help the family of Anjali, the 20-year-old who lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run in Delhi’s Kanjhawala. It is reported that she was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting, supporting her mother and siblings. The actor’s foundation has donated money to help Anjali’s mother with regard to her health concerns and provide adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.

Anjali, who was the only financial support to her family, lost her father eight years ago. Her mother suffers from kidney disease. Anjali had to drop out of school after class 10, post which she had taken up several odd jobs to meet the needs of the family. She met with a horrific accident on the outskirts of Delhi on January 1. She was riding her scooter when a car hit her and dragged her under the vehicle for over 10 km. The police is investigating her death.

Many took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to the actor for helping out the mother of the victim. “Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh Khan’s father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at ground level & works to build a world that empowers women," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “KING

@iamsrk’s Meer Foundation donates to the family of Anjali, a victim, in Delhi who lost her life on New Year’s night. King is always King The most generous and philanthropic being there is."

You Will Try to Pull Him Down But He will Go Up by His Deeds.@iamsrk You Make Us Proud Evryday.Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Meer Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of #AnjaliSingh.#ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan#AnjaliDeathCase #Pathan #KanjhawalaGirlAccident #Delhi pic.twitter.com/yGbW3Dfoto — DeshRaj Meena (@meenadeshraj) January 7, 2023

Shahrukh Khan’s NGO helped Anjali’s family financially.Meer Foundation, Shahrukh Khan’s NGO donated an undisclosed amount to the family.Can anyone name any other Desh Bhakt who came forward to help this girls family?#Badshah#ShahRukhKhan #AnjaliDeathCase #AnjaliSingh https://t.co/yro9ma55RZ— Zahid Mallik (@ZahidMallik8) January 7, 2023

Shahrukh’s meer foundation always donate silently but this time they’re in limelight that’s why this news comes out— Shah Rukh Khan (@shahrukh7725) January 7, 2023

An official statement from Meer Foundation read, “Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”

The foundation aims to effect change at the ground level and works to build a world that empowers women. In the past, Meer foundation supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

