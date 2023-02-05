Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ made fans go berserk over the the most-awaited comeback and welcomed him with open arms all across the world. With his film breaking records one after the other, the Bollywood star has been in the limelight for quite some time now. This has given SRKians a perfect moment to celebrate by not just engaging with him during the ‘Ask SRK’ sessions but going back to his interviews time and again which are proof of his impact, his greatness, and the kindness that has earned him the title of the ‘last of stars’.

Amongst the many, one such Twitter thread highlighted a few of SRK’s old interviews where he talked about his belief in God and himself alike that helped him come a long way. In the first interview, he shared that his only reason to believe in God was that he wanted to meet his parents who left for the heavenly abode years back. In the second one, he revealed how weird he felt when fans followed him then because there was a time when he used to do the same for Shatrughan Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan, etc.

came across this gem today. sending you lots of love @iamsrk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MBTXOzwCUk— bru (@BruJacck) January 31, 2023

oh how times have changed ❤️ this is like a little time capsule.also @ShatruganSinha ji, i know you have always supported @iamsrk through good days or bad. you should definitely watch this, there’s a nice little surprise for you in it. it’ll make you smile ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/oof0OT3HVT — bru (@BruJacck) January 31, 2023

Another clip showed why he called himself a ‘God’s child’ as he could be heard saying, “I do believe that when you send your parents to the other world and if you can make sure that they are sitting on God’s head and telling them that listen, ‘Now when you’ve taken us away, look after him’ so he has to listen." And it looks like God listened to them and ensured that he gets what he deserves. But that hasn’t happened overnight, Shah Rukh believed that his ultimate success is the result of his extensive hard work and dedication that went beyond the conventional requirements to become the star that he is today!

anyway, back to God and parents ❤️Shah on why he calls himself “God’s child": pic.twitter.com/1oWETLYAq4 — bru (@BruJacck) January 31, 2023

THIS. it’s ridiculous when people consider Shah Rukh only in the league of the Salmans and Aamirs and not great *actors*He had more in common with the Irfans and the Nawazs than with the Khans. He just happened to become a star. Doesn’t mean he can’t compete with the thespians. pic.twitter.com/U16RyKdOHA — bru (@BruJacck) January 31, 2023

This, as usual, made fans shed happy tears for SRK who keeps his love alive and gives them comfort like no other. Thence, it proves that this is SRK’s world and we are just living in it!

