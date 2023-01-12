SRK’s Old Tweets Supporting SS Rajamouli ‘Before it Was Too Cool to Hype South’ Resurface Online

S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has been a matter of the moment after the film won Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Since then, fans haven’t stopped celebrating the high-powered song and SRK was, undoubtedly, one of them. He praised the popular director for the fantastic feat and wrote, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!” King Khan’s tweet came in response to Rajamouli’s appreciation for the Pathaan trailer. However, SRKians highlighted how the mainstream Indian actor was one-of-its-kind to advocate RRR‘s Oscar pitch. They also mentioned how SRK has been supportive of Rajamouli even ‘before it was too cool to hype South.’

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

A Twitter user shared screengrabs of Shah Rukh’s old tweets that showed how he appreciated the director for Makkhi back in 2012 and Bahubali in 2015. Calling him the “Most secure guy", the tweet also underlined how he sees Rajamouli (and others from the South) as “Indian filmmakers/ actors/ movies". SRK’s screenshots were shared online to base his ‘appreciation’ claim. His tweet dated October 6, 2012, read, “Makkhi (eega) the fly. Awesomely original & fun film by Rajamouli releasing on 12th oct. must watch with kids. all the best Raja&team."

He supported Rajamouli even before it was cool to hype South. He sees them as Indian filmmakers/actors/movies. Most secure guy. https://t.co/9XEg0kUrf4 pic.twitter.com/vSsVS52o8A— r ★ (@itzzRashmi) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, the Pathaan actor applauded Bahubali: The Beginning and wrote, “Bahubali what a hard worked at film. 2 every1 involved thanx for the inspiration. U can only reach the sky if u r willing to take the leap!" The tweet belonged on August 2, 2015.

Another Twitterati replied to SRK’s tweet for RRR actor Ram Charan when he said, “When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!" The internet user pointed out, “Pardon the ignorance if any, but is he the only mainstream Indian actor who advocated for RRR oscars pitch?? Like on few occasions i came across and watched Bollywood and other rival south india industries people saving their face to root for RRR in open.”

Pardon the ignorance if any, but is he the only mainstream Indian actor who advocated for RRR oscars pitch?? Like on few occasions i came across and watched Bollywood and other rival south india industries people saving their face to root for RRR in open. https://t.co/WIdtnSu0Fa— (@StarkAditya_) January 11, 2023

In the meantime, RRR was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe which was won by Argentina’s Argentina, 1985. The action drama film has also submitted itself for several Oscar categories, the nominations of which will be announced on January 24.

