SRK's Reply to Fan on How Long it Took Him to Build 'Pathaan' Physique Floors Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s physique in ‘Pathaan’ wowed his fans, who praised the dedication that it must have taken and now SRK himself has attested to the fact. The actor spent a wholesome Christmas with son Abram and held an #AskSRK session on Twitter yesterday. “Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment," he tweeted.

During the #AskSRK session, a fan shared a photo of SRK baring his washboard abs and asked how much time it took him to build that physique. SRK’s answer: “57 years bro…"

Fans were all praises for SRK’s witty response.

such a king yaar ❤️ https://t.co/ga8UDo9T5M— navi. ᴾᴬᵀᴴᴬᴬᴺ (@thoughtsofshah) December 25, 2022

bro u age like a fine wine https://t.co/r0DUh5KNMM— ⁵⁵⁵ (@zwxcrty) December 25, 2022

Recently, one SRK fan framed the reply he got from SRK during an #AskSRK session on Twitter.

Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta ❤️Framing done.. will keep it till the end ❤️@iamsrk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E0E3xVxyvw — Satish Srkian (@iamsatish__) December 17, 2022

Satish took to his Twitter handle to post a photo of how he framed a screenshot of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. The caption of the tweet that was accompanied by the framed picture of SRK’s reply reads, “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab has replied and I do not get it framed.. This can never happen. framing done.. will keep it till the end).”

Satish’s query to SRK was a jab at his 2016 film, Fan, which didn’t do as expected at the box office. Satish asked Shah Rukh to respond to his query, warning him that he would transform into Gaurav, SRK’s character in his 2016 film ‘Fan’ who was obsessed with the film’s protagonist.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here