1-MIN READ

SRK’s Witty Reply to Fan Asking About His 'Pathaan' Abs: 'Good Qualities Dhoond Raha Hu'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 11:30 IST

New Delhi, India

SRK’s Witty Reply to Fan Asking About His 'Pathaan' Abs. (Image: News18)

Leading upto 'Pathaan Day', Shah Rukh had held several ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ is finally on the prowl and fans are gearing up for a spectacular show. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also appear in fierce avatars in the film. Leading upto ‘Pathaan Day’, Shah Rukh had held several ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter. Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions on Instagram are common around the weekends among celebrities. These sessions allow fans a chance to ask their celebrities questions about movies, random topics, their lives and much more. Shah Rukh Khan decided to put out an AMA session under the hashtag #AskSRK on his Twitter handle.

During the session, a fan posted pictures of SRK from his upcoming movie and wrote, “Samba! Kitne abs the (Samba, how many abs were there)?" The reference is from Gabbar Singh’s line from Sholay asking his henchman “Kitne aadmi the?" Once again, SRK used this opportunity to portray his wittiness and answered, “Abs bahut hai sardar, kuch good qualities dhoond raha hoon ab."

The tweet has now gone viral. Have a look:

Also, one fan told SRK that his fiancé didn’t like the actor, and went on to ask if he should still marry her. “As long as woh tujhe pasand karti hai… please kar le. Mera kya hai… mujhe aur koi pasand kar lega…"

SRK’s Twitter game has always been on fire, even 13 years ago when he first joined the microblogging platform. A fan recently shared the first tweets to ever have been posted by SRK and unsurprisingly, they were wholesome in every was.

SRK seemed to have posted a series of tweets on January 2 and January 3. They touched on a surprising variety of subjects too, from video games, his kids to his work, and displayed an openness to either “discuss or trash" the ideas that he would be sharing. He also shared that he was shy but had been told by Karan Johar to share his life.

first published:January 25, 2023, 11:30 IST
last updated:January 25, 2023, 11:30 IST
