Coming across people who bear an uncanny resemblance to popular personalities isn’t rare. In such scenarios, many people get thrilled and sometimes, forget that the person is not the actual celebrity. In a similar incident, a stand-up comedian was excited when someone recognized her at the airport and asked for a picture. However, her excitement came crashing down, after realising that she was being mistaken for badminton star PV Sindhu. In a Twitter post, the 25-year-old stand-up comedian, Abby Govindan, shared that a person requested her for a picture at an airport in India and that she was “excited to be recognized.” But her excitement did not last long as the person revealed that he was a “huge badminton fan”.

“Guy at the airport in India asked for a picture with me and I was so excited to be recognized until he said “I’m a huge badminton fan” and I realized he thinks I’m PV Sindhu,” the tweet read.

The post soon gained traction and prompted a flurry of users to respond.

A user asked, “She’s like a foot taller than you, how did he mess that up so bad?”

To this, the comedian replied, “She is 2 inches taller”.

Another user said, “this is hilarious, bye”.

One person agreed that the comedian indeed shares some features with PV Sindhu.

“Not gonna lie you do look a tiny bit like her,” a comment read.

“I’m cracking up,” a person wrote.

Another user said, “A win is a win Abby”.

Abby Govindan is a stand-up comedian and writer based in New York City, US.

Last year in August, an amusing video of a doppelganger of BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover caught the attention of any on the Internet. In the clip, reportedly filmed at the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, a person wearing an orange checkered shirt was seen chanting and clapping. The person was also sporting glasses similar to that of the ex-Shark Tank India judge.

As the video did rounds, it drew many reactions on social media including one from Ashneer Grover. Sharing the video, Grover wrote in a tweet, “I share my doppelganger level of devotion in business though."

