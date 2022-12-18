Stephen King Tweets About Usage of Soap Bar And Desis Have Some Hilarious Responses

Author Stephen King recently took to his official Twitter handle and made a tweet asking people about a generic question that most people have wondered about at some time in their life. What came as a surprise was that the tweet went viral within a few hours and garnered thousands of responses. His tweet is about the usage of a soap bar. “Is it possible to use a bar of soap completely? Until it, like, disappears? Discuss and get back to me," the author wrote. Have a look at the tweet:

Is it possible to use a bar of soap completely? Until it, like, disappears? Discuss and get back to me.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 17, 2022

Since uploaded, the tweet has garnered nearly 150K likes. “I use a large ceramic coffee mug, use bar until too small to hold, drop in mug, add a splash of water, work into lather with old-fashioned Barber’s brush and shave with the lather, have never purchased shaving cream, keep adding to mug as needed. all bars completely utilized!" commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Hi Stephen I was once washing my back passage with a 7month old imperial leather bar of soap so it was quite small and I managed to slip up my bottom and it never came back, hope this helps."

One person wrote, “It’s possible to use a bar of soap completely; I do this sometimes (but only when I’m out of soap). Once I notice it’s remaining very little, I wrap my bathing sponge around it, pour water & use both at the same time. Any tiny one remaining is mostly used on my hair or face."

Here are a few responses:

I gave up on bar soap and it's tiny remnants when body wash became a thing.Never looked back.Every soap comes in body wash now, why would anyone still deal with those slippery pieces? https://t.co/GxFhiQDpEW— Cari #ProDemocracy #AntiFascist (@chiefTwatSux) December 18, 2022

of course it is it dissolves from the start when you use it especially when its soft so basically what kind of question is that use it up All the way up then get a new bar-oh soap so there you have it some common sence also maybe use a different brand https://t.co/K6H276bJJs — keturah (@keturah60446011) December 18, 2022

This person has definitely not visited India and/or does not have Indian friends. ‍♂️ https://t.co/suEMnW6pVo— Jay Krishna Bhattar (@JayBhattar) December 18, 2022

Yes. I attach/fuse it with my new bar of soap. https://t.co/xWJbhMUfHD pic.twitter.com/vmux2UN2uz— ℝ (@ramielleceSA) December 18, 2022

India mein ek mahina raho - you will learn “not only bar of soap, but toothpaste, shower gel, etc etc” can be used completely And I say this as a compliment https://t.co/QV67bWaKiQ — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) December 18, 2022

Well he obviously hasn't been poor. https://t.co/f1aGbqIk0g— Nevada Memes før Liberty (@1864Memes) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, the author made headlines for his exchange with Twitter Chief Elon Musk. “I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along," King tweeted. Musk was not daunted by the criticism.

“Suggestions are welcome Mr. [King]," he tweeted back with a crown emoji. “The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views are tolerated, provided people don’t break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension," he added.

When a Twitter user suggested that Musk should not listen to King, the new Twitter owner replied, “Stephen King is one of most creative people on Earth. While I may not agree with everything he says, I do actually want to hear it."

