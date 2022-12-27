Stop What You're Doing and Watch This Iconic Teacher-Student Dance Battle

It is rightly said that you dance like no one is watching you. An eighth grader and his teacher, engaged in a splendid dance face-off, have done exactly that. This video, which was shot in Sumner High School, Florida, has won immense appreciation from social media users. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @McClainEducates (Natalie.McClain, the school’s Assistant Principal) with the caption, “Our 8th-grade Stingrays having a well-deserved exam dance break. Of course, our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS."

The 38-second video begins with a boy demonstrating some phenomenal dance moves and ending his turn with a clap. This clap was a challenge to the teacher to perform similar remarkable moves. And, in a pleasant surprise, the teacher didn’t disappoint the students, either. She pulled off some commendable dance moves, flexing her body, which prompted the students to cheer for her.

They were left surprised watching their teacher burn the dance floor with her electrifying moves. The video ended with students impressed with their teacher’s dancing prowess and applauding her.

This wholesome video has raked in 11,00,000 views and has been retweeted more than 3,000 times.

Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays 💙💚 Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS pic.twitter.com/Mps92JPJAU— Natalie.McClain (@McClainEducates) December 23, 2022

Social media users have loved the heart-warming video and came up with a slew of interesting reactions. A user wrote that teachers don’t get their due credit, adding they are priceless.

Teachers like this do not earn enough or get the credit they deserve, they are priceless.— Midnight Aura (@MidnightAura) December 24, 2022

Another commented that this is one of the most positive things these students are going to remember about their teachers and school. The user added that schools should never feel like a punishment, but a place for community, growth, learning, laughter and love.

This is just one of the many POSITIVE Things students will remember about their teachers & school! School should never feel like punishment but a place of community, growth, learning, laughter, and love! BRAVO!!!— Jona S (@StormLAC10) December 24, 2022

A similar heart-melting video surfaced on Twitter some time back in which a female teacher and her students danced to the song Kajra Mohabbat Wala from the film Kismat.

दिल्ली शहर का सारा मीना बाज़ार ले के।☺️Our imperfect dance moves on the last day of summer camp…leading to some perfect moments of joy and togetherness.💕#SchoolLife #TeacherStudent pic.twitter.com/K50Zi1Qajf — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) June 16, 2022

The clip has received more than 7,36,000 views.

