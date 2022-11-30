Stranger Things? Moving Pink Substance Found in Afghanistan is Giving People the Creeps

Social media is no stranger to weird findings. Some are crazier than others, nonetheless this takes the crown for making your toes curl with disgust. A clip shared on Instagram showed a bizarre pink substance that wiggles when touched. This substance was found in Afghanistan according to the caption on the video. A person off camera can be seen poking a stick in the substance. It moves and spreads out at an alarmingly fast pace before it stops. Poking at another spot has the same effect. Take a peek here:

Social media users were curious about what exactly the thing could be. Several took a guess that ranged from Bloodworms to a scene straight out of a sci-fi horror movie. Others asked people to leave whatever it was alone, for them the world had been through enough trauma to last an entire decade. Something this weird looked like a series finale for humanity to one user. “Some of you have never seen the hit 1958/1988 monster movie ‘The Blob’ and it shows,” wrote an Instagram user.

A second user commented, “Looks like aquatic worms, you can normally find them in ponds or creeks. Some fish love these things.”

“Either parasites, bacteria or a type of sea creature,” read a third comment.

A few users guided people to a species called Tubifex Worms. These are aquatic worms with segmented, earthworm-like bodies. One cannot spot mouthparts on these creatures and they also lack legs and head. However, sometimes small bristles are visible. These species can appear in red, tan, brown, or black color. Just like earthworms, they move by stretching and pulling. Also known as tubificid worms, some can appear to be bright red. This is because they contain hemoglobin. Since the wormlike larvae of some midge flies also possess hemoglobin both the creatures are sometimes called bloodworms. People can distinguish between them by seeing the distinct heads, leglike appendages, and often feathery structures on Midge larvae.

