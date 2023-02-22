While big companies can afford to splash huge amounts on their products’ marketing strategy, street vendors do not enjoy the same luxury. Instead, they come up with their own distinct strategies to sell their products. Some sing jingles and others use impressive dialogues, highlighting one doesn’t need to spend a lot of money to ‘wow’ their customers. Just like this Indian street vendor whose out-of-the-box thinking might take him farther than any marketing spending could. Instead of coming up with jingles or talking to his customers, the street vendor followed the strategy of action speaking louder than words.

To demonstrate his product quality, he literally smashed the item on the ground successfully grabbing the attention of passers-by who could become his potential customer. The man in the video can be seen selling some plastic containers. He uses two of his products and brutally throws them on the ground to display that the containers do not break easily. At one point, he also folds one of the containers to showcase its flexibility.

The video of the unique selling strategy was shared by the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter. He was so impressed by the street vendor that Kabra called it, “Marketing Level - ultra pro max.” Watch the clip here:

Within a day, the video has amassed over ninety-one thousand views on the micro-blogging site, leaving many amused at the vendor’s unique tactic. A user lauded it as, “Gajab level.”

Gajab level…!!😀— Hari Vala 🇮🇳 (@HariVala47) February 21, 2023

Another made a hilarious reference to a glue company, “Kahi Fevicol ka jod to nahi.”

Kahi Fevicol Ka Jod To Nahi….— Anand Hackett (@AnandHackett1) February 21, 2023

One more called it a “Live demo at its best.”

Live demo….at its best….— Bhuban Patnaik . (@Bhuban64039498) February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “This is the best strategy if you have a good product, he is effectively showcasing its USP.”

This is the best strategy if you have a good product, he is effectively showcasing its USP.— The Vocal Citizen (@vocal_citizen) February 21, 2023

Another joked, “Ye marketing strategy India se bahar nai jaani chahiye (This marketing strategy shouldn’t be shared outside India).”

Ye marketing strategy india se Bahar nai Jaani chahiye 😝— Shivani Dwivedi (@shivani43169087) February 21, 2023

In another similar instance, a street vendor in west Bengal was spotted selling Jhalmuri in formal attire. Donning a shirt and pants accompanied by the tie, the man has the apt look that most corporate office workers opt for on a daily basis. A video of him selling street food in the unique outfit went instantly viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes | news (@thehalalbengali)

The reactions to the clip were also unique leaving some to find an uncanny resemblance with the vendor and actor Gustavo Fring from the popular show Breaking Bad.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here