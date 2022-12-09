Stress Less, Less Social Media: Desis Share Their Failed New Year Resolutions in Twitter Thread

‘New Year, New Beginning,’ does not stand true for everyone. Even though all of try and be a better version of ourselves with the start of a new year, decide on a few resolutions, not everything comes out to be true. Resonating upon the same, a Twitter user asked fellow users to give her company in misery. Going by the name @Full_Meals, the user asked to shared a list of things they failed to do in 2022. “Please please tell me all the ways in which you have failed in 2022. My misery is asking for company. Things I failed at - Reading - Spending less time on social media - Doing art - Keeping a journal - Stressing less - Being a better parent - Fixing my sleep schedule," read the tweet.

Please please tell me all the ways in which you have failed in 2022.My misery is asking for company.Things I failed at- Reading- Spending less time on social media- Doing art- Keeping a journal- Stressing less- Being a better parent- Fixing my sleep schedule — Revs 🙂 (@Full_Meals) December 7, 2022

The thread has now gone viral with multiple responses. One person wrote, “First 3 matches with you.

Apart from those: - Writing - Selling my photo prints (yet to start a website, which I was supposed to do this year)

- Complete one personal project (which I was supposed to finish by mid 2022)." Another Twitter user wrote, “Neraya irukku

1. Reading 1 book a month. Tottal failure

2. Cook 3 days a week. Again tottal failure. Thanks Mexican food truck

3. Work out in the morning instead of before bed

4. Related, get more sleep and go to bed early

5. Stop caring about titles ( idhu more existential)."

Here are a few responses:

Thank YOU for making this list ! Things I failed at -writing for myself - spending less time on social media -being more consistent with my fitness routine - adequate sleep - drinking enough water-stressing less— S Poorvaja (@_poorvaja) December 8, 2022

- Maintaining a decent sleep cycle- Regular therapy- Reading- Exercise- Drinking water - Stretching- Exercising- MeditatingBasically failed at life except one or two things — MadMax (@TapiocaChip) December 7, 2022

I love this, so validating- exercising more than once a quarter- actively meeting friends - staying in touch with LD friends- keep house clean - keep 3 plants alive - getting clothes back from the tailor before the month is over- saving any money at all - hating mom less— Nikolai (@MxNixBee) December 8, 2022

- Reading- Spending less time on social media- Stressing less- Being a better parent- Fixing my sleep schedule- Get fit (made it worse by ruining my knee)- Spending time with my parents/aunts/nephew - Figure out my wardrobe for workSis so many things — P®|¥∆⁷ (@priyav012) December 7, 2022

- Let stress get to me so many times and gained so much weight because of it (which isn’t good for my autoimmune)- Establishing a sleep cycle- Building more confidence- Journalling- Being less closed off- Let a LOT of little things affect me - Putting myself out there— Shravni (@shrav1512) December 8, 2022

Company thaane.. adhukkenna..Successfully failed this year in- Writing a book- Reading almost anything - Sketching comics- Switching job- Buying a properly fitting chappal- Keeping molds off my formal wear - Waking up early Yours faithfully, — Anand J (@anandj_) December 7, 2022

What are your failed resolutions?

