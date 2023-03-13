Munching through college lectures is something most of us have done. Sneaking in a bite from the lunchbox during class is part of our childhood memories. But have you heard about someone serving a hot meal during a lecture? Sounds like a dream come true for every hungry student. This turned into a reality for many students at a US college after one of them decided to turn up in the class with dosa making machine. The student identified to be Pranva Pannal, who goes by the username Pedda P on Instagram, serves hot South Indian food amidst learning hours.

He can be seen taking a plate of dosa to a student. The clip suggests that Pedda P probably never leaves his automated dosa pan behind when he steps out of the house since he appears to be carrying it inside his classroom. He makes hot dosa for his classmates as the professor watches the entire development with a smile on his face. The teacher seems to have no problem with Pedda P’s mini dosa party. The lecturer also records him making the South Indian dish before he is served with his own plate to eat.

Within a week of the video’s release online, it has amassed over fifty-two thousand likes on Instagram, leaving the desi internet into splits. A user joked, “He went to the US to make dosa,” another commented, “Great make them addicted by feeding them free dosa and later charge them.” One more joined, “Parents: my son studies abroad at a big university, le son.” Meanwhile, a user complimented the lecturer and wrote, “The teacher passes the vibe check.” Another called it the “Desi side hustle.”

Pedda P’s Instagram profile is filled with multiple videos of him serving dosas to students inside the classroom. As per his bio, the Indian-origin musician is also the founder of the Dosa Student Association at his university. The team practices a zero-discrimination policy while recruiting members of the association. All you need to do is fill up a form.

