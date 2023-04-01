Students Groove To Shamita Shetty’s Sharara Inside Classroom And Then 'Sir Aa Gaye'

Raise your hand if you don’t like to make Reels. We think it’s going to be hard to find a person who doesn’t like to create Reels. From grooving on streets to singing in a metro, people don’t shy away from exhibiting their talent. Well, adding yet another to its long list of intriguing locations, a group of students were seen dancing to the party number Sharara, from the film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Location: Inside a classroom. But there is a twist that will make you go ROFL. Everything looked perfect and the students were in full mood until the professor arrived.

The video was shared by one of the students on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Sir hi aa gaye”. The now-viral clip opens with a group of six students, in blue saree uniform, grooving to the peppy beats of Sharara. Moments later, one of them spotted their teacher entering the classroom. And, the performance ends abruptly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muskan Verma (@kris__stal)

A user commented, “Sharara Shrara ki jagah ‘Sir aa raha’ kardo. (Instead of Sharara Sharara you must say ‘Sir aa raha.’)” Many claimed that as much they could perform before the teacher came in, they were graceful. One user said, “Dance karte karte last mein sar agaye isliye ruk Gaye na but video achcha tha. (Although they stopped because their teacher arrived, their performance was really good.)” A few urged them to share the complete video once again. A person wrote, “You all stopped because your sir entered the classroom but it’s not a problem you all performed very well, you must share another video with a complete performance.”

What do you think of their performance?

