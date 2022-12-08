Stunning 'Cold Moon' Photos Flood Twitter As Awed Gazes Turn to Sky

On December 7, the moon reached its full moon phase as the final full moon of 2022, being deemed as ‘Cold Moon’. According to Farmer’s Almanac, the Cold Moon rises above the horizon at around sunset and sets at sunrise reaching peak illumination at around 11:09pm EST. In what comes as a build-up to the Cold Moon, the moon has risen an hour earlier each day. During the next lunar cycle, the moon will rise an hour later each day and will be visible for less and less of the night.

While many were completely astounded by its beauty, many took to their social media handles and shared images of the same. Here are photos from across the world as people turned their awed gazes upwards.

December Cold Moon from Texas pic.twitter.com/A0MeBNLNcu— Hot Saucy Ranch Girl (@Angelea_Nelson) December 8, 2022

Another predawn shot of the setting Full "Cold Moon" before it settled behind the fogbank. Pigeon Point, 12/7/2022 pic.twitter.com/SnAVW49dTD— Jan Null (@ggweather) December 7, 2022

The cold moon, or Manidoo-Giizisoons (Little Spirit Moon) rises over Temperance River 🌲🌕 pic.twitter.com/XlQX2bMSs5— 🌲🌊 (@Chuckumentary) December 7, 2022

The #ColdMoon, our final full moon of 2022. Let’s see yours in the reply!👇 pic.twitter.com/NfRkD0EORA— Bryan Giardinelli (@BreatheNewWinds) December 8, 2022

The last Full Moon of 2022 occurs this Thursday at 04:08am GMT. As the winter sets in and temperatures drop in the Northern Hemisphere, this Full Moon is known as ‘Cold Moon’. 🌕❄️ Other names for it include ‘Long Nights Moon’, ‘The Moon before Yule’ and ‘Oak Moon’.📸 @EdHasler pic.twitter.com/fnrzWQICtJ — Tower Bridge (@TowerBridge) December 7, 2022

The Cold Moon, the Full Moon of 2022The Moon, Mars, and the empty Artemis Mobile Launcher at Moonrise.Perfect sight for the Apollo 17 50th. pic.twitter.com/ESI9wf0ROW — Ben 🚀 (@Bair_Witness) December 8, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier in November, the last total lunar eclipse of 2022 took place and it is not expected to happen before the next three years pass. The eclipse began at 2.39 pm on November 8, according to Indian standard time (IST), while the total eclipse started at 3.46 pm, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a release. It is a momentous occasion, with sky-watchers gazing up at the phenomenon in awe. The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India only on October 28, 2023 and it will only be a partial one.

The lunar eclipse is not all of the visual treat that the universe had planned for human eyes today. Uranus was also visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star. Known as a blood moon, it appeared reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises.

