‘Subah Jaldi Utho’: Twitter Imagines Desi Parents’ Reactions to Anxiety Issues

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 13:10 IST

A woman asked how Indian parents would react to anxiety problems and this is how Twitter imagined them to be.

Tell me you’re an Indian without telling me you’re an Indian. Our father’s only suggestion to solve the problems is to wake up early in the morning! ‘Subah Jaldi Utho’, ‘Jaldi Nahaya Karo’, etc., are some usual complaints of every Desi parent that continue to remain ‘relevant’ throughout. And these can even apply when you say ‘I have anxiety issues’! Yes, a woman asked how Indian parents would react to anxiety problems and this is how Twitter imagined them to be.

Twitter user, Srishti Shukla, began a funny conversation on the platform by asking netizens to reply to “I have anxiety issues" as Desi parents. Indians started flocking into the comment section with numerous reactions that were too funny to be missed. “Ghar aaja sab theek ho jayega”, “Subah jaldi utha karo theek hojaega”, “Phone chhodo”, “subah uthke chyawanprash khaya karo”, “ENO lelo”, etc., were some of the hilarious reactions that related to every Indian who comes from a typical traditional family.

And how can ‘Shaadi’ take a back seat? Singles, know it already!

Earlier, a man highlighted how Desi moms are never satisfied with anything, especially when it comes to Ghar Ki Shaadi. There’s always some meagre issue that they can’t stop complaining about, no matter how unimportant it might be. That made Indian Twitter chit-chat about mothers having a thing of finding ‘opposite fields’ attractive while never being satisfied with their own! Pure Desi attitude that can never settle for less!

