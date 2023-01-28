When the Vande Bharat Express was flagged off in India, people were excited for the new rail marvel. The high-speed train, which is operated by Indian Railways, promised word-class standards. Now, a scene from Vande Bharat Express has grabbed the Internet’s attention and left social media users disappointed. IAS Officer Awanish Sharan shared a snap from inside the train. Instead of a clean environment as should be the norm for a train of its caliber is a pile of garbage. Several plastic bags and bottles can be seen in the photo along with other disposables and half-consumed food. Check it out here:

“We The People.”Pic: Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/r1K6Yv0XIa — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 28, 2023

Twitter users expressed their disappointment over how the train was being littered. Many remarked that while people ask for better facilities and infrastructure, they often fail to take care of it or keep it clean. A user wrote, “Unless we understand responsibility nothing will change. People have to understand how to keep the nation healthy.”

Unless we understand responsibility nothing will change. People have to understand how to keep nation healthy.— abhi (@abhi4al) January 28, 2023

“First, there are the ones who have made this beautiful train for us, and the others are the ones who have spread such filth in this train! We are the creator! We are the destroyers!” read another tweet.

एक वो जिन्होंने इस खूबसूरत train को हमारे लिए बनाया है ,और एक वो है जिन्होंने इस ट्रेन में इस तरह की गंदगी फैलाई है !हम ही रचियता! हम ही विध्वंसक!— Raju Bishnoi (@Rajur05435977) January 28, 2023

Another user tweeted, "Unless we understand responsibility nothing will change. People have to understand how to keep the nation healthy."

One comment by a user read, “This is the civic standard of people traveling in Vande Bharat train yet complaint about Indian railways.”

This is the civic standard of people traveling in Vande Bharat train yet complaint about Indian railways— Brij Anand (@banandyadav) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Vande Bharat Train has been subjected to poor conduct. Recently, the Visakhapatnam police held three youths in custody for pelting stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat Express at the railway yard. These unidentified persons pelted stones at the coach breaking a glass window.

According to the preliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force, some youth playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train. This resulted in damage of the property. The Visakhapatnam police were able to nab the three youths based on CCTV footage. A rake of the Vande Bharat Express arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai for maintenance checks. Upon its arrival, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the stone pelting took place. As a result, one glass window was fully shattered and another had a minor crack.

