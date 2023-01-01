Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art Of Rishabh Pant, Wishes Him 'Speedy Recovery'

Rishabh Pant’s road accident has all of India praying for his speedy recovery. The star cricketer was rushed to a local hospital after his luxury car slammed into a collider when he dozed off while driving on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. As people take to Twitter to send out their wishes for Pant’s wellbeing, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also wished the wicketkeeper-batter a speedy recovery. The artist took to his official Twitter account and shared an image of his sand-art dedicated to the cricketer at Puri Beach.

“Get well soon #RishabhPant Praying for speedy recovery. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha," read the caption. In the art piece, Pant can be seen wearing the Indian jersey. The post has now gone viral with nearly 200K views.

Get well soon#RishabhPant Praying for speedy recovery . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/jvdkj8Ll96— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 30, 2022

Earlier, the bus driver who helped the cricketer out was also hailed as hero. The Uttarakhand DGP has said that the Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped Pant will be rewarded under the GOI’s ‘Good Samaritans’ scheme, as per Business Today. They were also honoured by Haryana Roadways, as per PTI.

Sushil Mann, the driver, had rushed to help after seeing Pant’s car hit the divider. He did not know anything about Pant being a cricketer. “We pulled out the man from the car, laid him down and ran back to the car to see if there were others inside. I saw no one. When we ran back to the man… we saw his limbs moving," the bus driver told television channels. When we went closer, he said I am a cricketer, I am Pant. I had not heard of him but the conductor told me he was a big cricketer," he added. Mann has won hearts across the country.

